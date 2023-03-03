Scrubbed: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Wipes Instagram After Tom Sandoval Breakup As Raquel's Ex James Kennedy Teases 'Just Wait'
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix deleted her Instagram amid her messy split from longtime beau Tom Sandoval, following cheating rumors with co-star Raquel Leviss — and Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy told fans to "just wait" for his take on the breakup, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Madix and Sandoval first got together in 2013 when she joined the Bravo show's cast as a full-time member.
Season 10 of the hit Bravo series kicked off with the suggestion that Madix and Sandoval were in an open relationship, however, Madix quickly shut down rumors that the couple were both free to do as they pleased.
"We dont have an open relationship," Madix tweeted following the season's promo video. "I'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious. bisexual ≠ polyamorous."
While Madix defended her relationship prior to the current season, an insider's take on her breakup suggested there was trouble in paradise.
A source close to the cast told TMZ that the couple had been on the rocks for some time now.
Despite their relationship allegedly being strained, Madix was seen supporting Sandoval at an event for his band on Wednesday.
The nail in the coffin finally came when Madix caught wind of then-boyfriend's alleged hook-up with Leviss.
Prior to Madix and Sandoval's split, Kennedy and Leviss called off their engagement in 2022 after five years together.
Following the news that his ex-fiancé came between his co-stars, Kennedy teased with a comment on TMZ's instagram to "just wait" for his take on the cheating allegations.
It wouldn't be the first time his former lover got cozy with a Vanderpump Tom.
The messy Vanderpump mixing worsened when Leviss was caught hooking up with Sandoval's business partner, Tom Schwartz, who was in the process of a divorce from ex-wife Katie Maloney.
Kennedy shared the news story on the breakup to his IG along with the since-deleted caption, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything." It appears that two Toms was too many.
Madix, Sandoval, and Leviss have yet to address the breakup rumors and cheating allegations.