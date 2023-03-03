Scrubbed: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Wipes Instagram After Tom Sandoval Breakup As Raquel's Ex James Kennedy Teases 'Just Wait'

Season 10 of the hit Bravo series kicked off with the suggestion that Madix and Sandoval were in an open relationship, however, Madix quickly shut down rumors that the couple were both free to do as they pleased.

"We dont have an open relationship," Madix tweeted following the season's promo video. "I'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious. bisexual ≠ polyamorous."

While Madix defended her relationship prior to the current season, an insider's take on her breakup suggested there was trouble in paradise.