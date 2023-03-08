'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Apologizes To Ex Ariana Madix Over Exposed Months-Long Affair With Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval took to social media this week to apologize to ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for his recently exposed affair with Raquel Leviss, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In the latest development to come after Sandoval and Madix split on Friday over rumors the 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star had been sleeping with Leviss “for at least eight months,” Sandoval took to Instagram on Tuesday night to apologize to Madix and “everyone [he’s] hurt” amid the ongoing cheating scandal.