'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Apologizes To Ex Ariana Madix Over Exposed Months-Long Affair With Raquel Leviss
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval took to social media this week to apologize to ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for his recently exposed affair with Raquel Leviss, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In the latest development to come after Sandoval and Madix split on Friday over rumors the 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star had been sleeping with Leviss “for at least eight months,” Sandoval took to Instagram on Tuesday night to apologize to Madix and “everyone [he’s] hurt” amid the ongoing cheating scandal.
“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” Sandoval wrote on Tuesday night. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love.”
“No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he continued. “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.”
“My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends,” the apology went on. “I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better.”
The Bravo star also claimed his love for Madix was “stronger than any camera could ever have captured” and that the majority of the former couple’s “best times together were never filmed.”
Sandoval also admitted he is “beyond sad” about the way his and Madix’s nine-year relationship ended, and he will continue to “reflect and work” on himself following the pair’s split.
“The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be,” he wrote. “I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it was confirmed Sandoval’s relationship with Madix had come to an end on Friday after it was revealed he and Leviss had been seeing each other for at least eight months before Madix found out.
Even more shocking are reports that Sandoval admitted to Madix that he is “in love” with Leviss and had no plans to win Madix back.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"He told her everything," one source close to the former couple told RadarOnline.com. "It would be easy for him to tell her it meant nothing, but the fact the romance has been going on for eight months isn’t something he can squirm out of."
“When Ariana really questioned him, Tom confessed he’s in love with Raquel," the source added. "He told her: ‘Yes, I have feelings for her.'"
On Saturday night, just hours after it was confirmed Sandoval and Madix had split, the 39-year-old embattled actor was caught sneaking into Leviss’ Los Angeles apartment despite the fresh affair scandal backlash.