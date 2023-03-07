Cheating Tom Sandoval Caught On Late-Night Rendezvous With Raquel Leviss After Affair Backlash
Tom Sandoval can't stay away from his forbidden lover Raquel Leviss. The cheating Vanderpump Rules star was spotted at Leviss' Los Angeles apartment on Saturday night — hours after their shock affair was blown wide open in the press, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 39-year-old reality star faced major backlash when Ariana Madix ended their 9-year relationship after she discovered inappropriate content from Raquel on Sandoval's phone during his band's Wednesday performance.
Despite all the drama, Sandoval isn't trying to stay away from Raquel.
He was spotted with suitcases leaving the Valley Village, CA, home he shares with Ariana on Friday — and hours later, he was photographed sneaking into Raquel's apartment after hours.
In the photos obtained by TMZ, Sandoval wore black clothing while trying to dodge the paparazzi and slip into his new lover's building undetected. Lucky for Bravoholics, his plan didn't work.
Sources claim Sandoval's late-night visit to Raquel's home wasn't caught on Bravo cameras. As RadarOnline.com reported, the network fired production back up to catch the fallout from Sandoval and Raquel's love affair — even though season 10 had already been shot.
- Tom Sandoval's Leaked Messages Admitting To Second Affair Were Photoshopped, Rep Claims
- Andy Cohen Recalls 'Odd' Convo With Raquel Leviss Moments Before Ariana Madix Discovered Tom Sandoval Affair
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Got Into Public Blowout On Valentine's Day, Weeks Before Raquel Leviss Affair Was Exposed
Insiders claim that Ariana came face-to-face with Sandoval for an emotionally charged reunion on Friday, which was recorded for Vanderpump Rules. Production is working overtime to catch the cast's reaction and edit the shocking plotline into the already airing season.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com is told Ariana was "blindsided" when she learned about her boyfriend's infidelity, with an insider saying that Sandoval's "in love" with Raquel and the forbidden pair want to be together.
"He told her everything," the insider said of Sandoval's confession to Ariana. "It would be easy for him to tell her it meant nothing, but the fact the romance has been going on for eight months isn’t something he can squirm out of."
“When Ariana really questioned him, Tom confessed he’s in love with Raquel," the source added. "He told her, ‘Yes, I have feelings for her.'" His late-night session at Raquel's apartment seems to back up those claims.
Despite Pump Rules fans losing sleep over the infidelity, we're told Sandoval and Ariana have been at odds for months, with another source telling RadarOnline.com that the two got into a public fight on Valentine's Day — which we now know was months into his affair with Raquel.