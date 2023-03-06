'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Got Into Public Blowout On Valentine's Day, Weeks Before Raquel Leviss Affair Was Exposed
Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship was hanging by a thread in the weeks before she discovered he had been having a full-blown affair with their costar Raquel Leviss. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that the once-happy couple got into a public spat on Valentine's Day at Tom's bar Schwartz & Sandy's.
Eyewitnesses spilled that Ariana appeared upset while leaving the bar with an agitated Sandoval late that night. He was seen walking several feet in front of her as she strolled behind him with a friend. We're told Sandoval was visibly frustrated and did not wait for either of them to catch up as he headed around the block to a row of neighborhood bars.
It's unclear what they were fighting about, but our insiders confirm that Sandoval and Ariana were on the outs on Valentine's Day and did not appear to be the picture-perfect couple they project on Vanderpump Rules.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana uncovered Sandoval's 8-month affair on Wednesday night after she found an inappropriate video of Raquel in a compromising position on his phone.
When she confronted him, Sandoval came clean and revealed he has feelings for Raquel. Insiders said he is in love with the Pump Rules beauty.
"Ariana feels completely blindsided by this. She didn’t suspect anything. Others did though," sources revealed. "This is someone [Ariana] thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal."
RadarOnline.com was also told that Ariana believes Tom slept with Raquel in their bed at their $2.2 million Valley Village, CA, home.
"She cannot believe he would do this to her," one source said.
We've confirmed that Bravo fired up the cameras to capture the breakup and affair fallout with the cast, despite season 10 already being wrapped. Producers are working overtime to add Sandoval and Raquel's betrayal to this season's storyline.
What's even more interesting is Sandoval's best friend-turned-business partner Tom Schwartz's association with the duo. Schwartz and Raquel caused havoc among the Vanderpump Rules group when they made out at Scheana Shay's wedding last year while he was going through a divorce with Katie Maloney.
In last week's episode, Raquel told Katie and a shocked Ariana that she propositioned Schwartz for a kiss as Sandoval sang with his cover band.
Before Friday, fans were solely focused on Raquel and Schwartz's hookup scandal — unaware of what was actually brewing with Sandoval behind the scenes. Since his affair was exposed, Sandoval's world has flipped upside down.
Fans bombarded his bar's Yelp page with rancid reviews, prompting Sandoval to break his silence and beg for haters to leave his family, friends, and business alone. He, however, failed to publically apologize to Ariana for his betrayal.