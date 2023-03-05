Your tip
Tom Sandoval's Restaurant Review Bombed By Angry Fans After Raquel Leviss Affair Was Exposed

Mar. 5 2023

Tom Sandoval continues to face backlash after it was revealed he'd been cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix for several months — and this time, fans have turned the heat on his Hollywood Hills restaurant.

The Yelp rating for Schwartz & Sandy's — which he owns with co-star Tom Schwartz.— plummeted from 4.5 all the way down to 3 overnight after being hit with reviews slamming Sandoval as a "snake" and "a real piece of s---."

The Vanderpump Rules star later attempted to redirect the fan outrage by releasing his first statement addressing his affair with Raquel Leviss.

"I fully understand and deserve your anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz and my family out of this situation," Sandoval wrote to his Instagram on Saturday, March 4. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

The television personality also noted that the restaurant has three partners, not including himself, who have families that heavily rely on income from the L.A. eatery, asking fans to "please direct your anger towards me and not them."

Sandoval finally apologized to his business partners before announcing that he would be stepping back from his position at the restaurant for a temporary hiatus.

"I need some time to address everything else," he said, before concluding his statement. "Sorry for everything-"

Tom Sandoval
As Radar previously reported, Sandoval and Leviss were rumored to have been having an affair for around eight months. Madix, who had been with Sandoval for nine years at the time, is believed to have found out about their relationship after finding suspicious texts on the 39-year-old's phone, leading him to "fold like a chair" and confess to everything.

Madix was left devastated by the news. One source said, "This is someone [Ariana] thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal."

