Tom Sandoval's Restaurant Review Bombed By Angry Fans After Raquel Leviss Affair Was Exposed

The Vanderpump Rules star later attempted to redirect the fan outrage by releasing his first statement addressing his affair with Raquel Leviss.

"I fully understand and deserve your anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz and my family out of this situation," Sandoval wrote to his Instagram on Saturday, March 4. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

The television personality also noted that the restaurant has three partners, not including himself, who have families that heavily rely on income from the L.A. eatery, asking fans to "please direct your anger towards me and not them."