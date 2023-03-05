Bombshell: 'Devastated' Ariana Madix Believes Tom Sandoval Slept With Raquel Leviss IN THEIR BED At $2.2 Million Village Valley Home

The source told RadarOnline.com, "She cannot believe he would do this to her."

"She cannot believe that he was so desperate to get his d--k wet that he would betray her in the most f--ked up way: having sex with his mistress in their own bed, in their own home."

The disgruntled insider asked, "Who would do that to their partner? How could he not have any discretion or respect for Ariana? This is the ultimate betrayal."

As Radar reported, the fan-favorite couple called it quits after Madix discovered "compromising information" on Sandoval's phone pointing to the affair. The 39-year-old TV star didn't deny it and "folded like a suit" when confronted with the evidence.