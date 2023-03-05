Bombshell: 'Devastated' Ariana Madix Believes Tom Sandoval Slept With Raquel Leviss IN THEIR BED At $2.2 Million Village Valley Home
The Tom Sandoval cheating saga continues.
According to a new source, the Vanderpump Rules star allegedly slept with his co-star Raquel Leviss in his and Ariana Madix's own bed at their $2.2 million Village Valley home.
The source told RadarOnline.com, "She cannot believe he would do this to her."
"She cannot believe that he was so desperate to get his d--k wet that he would betray her in the most f--ked up way: having sex with his mistress in their own bed, in their own home."
The disgruntled insider asked, "Who would do that to their partner? How could he not have any discretion or respect for Ariana? This is the ultimate betrayal."
As Radar reported, the fan-favorite couple called it quits after Madix discovered "compromising information" on Sandoval's phone pointing to the affair. The 39-year-old TV star didn't deny it and "folded like a suit" when confronted with the evidence.
A source previously spilled Madix was left shell-shocked by Sandoval’s admission.
"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal," a source said of Ariana.
A friend added: "Ariana feels completely blindsided by this. She didn’t suspect anything."
- Tom Sandoval's Restaurant Review Bombed By Angry Fans After Raquel Leviss Affair Was Exposed
- Tom Sandoval's Confession: Cheating 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Says He's 'In Love' With Raquel Leviss After Cheating On Ariana Madix For 8 Months
- Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair Has Been Going For On AT LEAST 8 Months: Source
The scandal sparked backlash from hundreds of furious VPR fans, who review bombed Sandoval's restaurant Schwartz & Sandy's Yelp page in protest.
The reality TV personality released a statement on Saturday, March 4, begging fans to leave the restaurant and his business associates alone.
"I fully understand and deserve your anger and disappointment towards me," he wrote. "Tom Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."
The power couple are staples on the hit BRAVO show, having been part of the original line-up since the show's first season in 2013.
Since the news of the affair hit headlines, Madix's Instagram has gone dark and Sandoval was removed from Vanderpump Rule's press tour to promote the 10th season.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.