Tom Sandoval ‘Could Be Fired’ After Blindsiding Bravo Producers With Howie Mandel Podcast Appearance: Report

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval allegedly “blindsided” Bravo producers by appearing on Howie Mandel’s podcast and spilling about his affair with Raquel Leviss, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, Mandel released an episode of his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast where Sandoval answered questions about the drama surrounding him at the moment.

The interview was trashed by fans who believed Sandoval was ignoring questions and placing blame for his affair on his ex-Ariana Madix. According to The Sun, fans weren’t the only ones upset with the interview. A source told the outlet that Bravo was infuriated by Sandoval going behind the network’s back with the appearance.

An insider claimed, “They [producers] had no clue he was doing this, of course not. They never would have allowed it.” “So, him pulling this b–- move is basically producers’ worst-case scenario,” the source added. The insider said no one “on the cast would be shocked or upset if he was fired.”

Another source told the outlet Sandoval “could be fired” over his decision. “They’ve been freaking out and basically scrambling since,” the source said about producers once they found out about the podcast appearance. “Him doing this is a big ‘f–--you’ to all of them,” the insider added. Andy Cohen trashed Mandel for being unprepared during the chat and scoffed at a fan’s suggestion the comedian come on Watch What Happens Live.

On the podcast, Sandoval said that he tried to break up with Ariana, but she refused. “I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier, and I told her, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t have to post anything on social media, like, let’s talk through this,’” he said.

Sandoval claimed Madix was in “denial” and that they had already agreed to “figure out a way to navigate this that helps us both out and makes it easier” before the Leviss romance was exposed. He did claim Madix turned a blind eye to his secret romance with Leviss. “She had heard things and seen things about Raquel but was very much turning a blind eye or just trusting me, I guess,” he claimed. Madix has yet to respond.