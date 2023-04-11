Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'In Denial' About Breakup, Allegedly 'Punched' Him & Threatened To End Her Life When He Tried To Leave
Tom Sandoval told his version of events that led to him having a 7-month affair with Raquel Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back, with the cheating Vanderpump Rules star claiming his ex threatened to take her own life if he left their 9-year relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sandoval addressed the cheating scandal in his first public interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, which aired on Tuesday. According to the cover band singer, Ariana was "fully in denial" about their breakup — which he claimed happened two weeks before she found out about Raquel.
“She’s like, ‘If you break up with me, you will be effectively ending my life,'” Sandoval alleged Ariana told him. “I didn’t know what to do. She was in complete denial and not accepting it."
He also claimed she threatened to quit the show and allegedly got physical with him. “She freaking punched me and all this s---, but after she calmed down, we started talking," Sandoval said.
"A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re going to have to force me out of this relationship.’ And I was like, ‘Ariana, I don’t think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.’ I was saying all of these things. I hadn’t told her about Raquel yet,” he claimed.
Sandoval told Howie that he felt her threats were "not fair" to him.
He also claimed that Ariana had "heard things and seen things about Raquel" but "was very much turning a blind eye or trusting me, I guess. "While the Pump Rules star called his first kiss with Raquel "magnetic," he insisted the two are "taking a break" from being intimate together.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana discovered her boyfriend was cheating when she found inappropriate footage of Raquel on Sandoval's phone in March. Sources told us that when she confronted him about the affair, he folded like a cheap suit, admitting he was "in love" with Raquel.