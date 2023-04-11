Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'In Denial' About Breakup, Allegedly 'Punched' Him & Threatened To End Her Life When He Tried To Leave

Sandoval addressed the cheating scandal in his first public interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, which aired on Tuesday. According to the cover band singer, Ariana was "fully in denial" about their breakup — which he claimed happened two weeks before she found out about Raquel.

“She’s like, ‘If you break up with me, you will be effectively ending my life,'” Sandoval alleged Ariana told him. “I didn’t know what to do. She was in complete denial and not accepting it."