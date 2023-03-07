‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Hires Lawyers Over Illegally Recorded Intimate FaceTime Video With Tom Sandoval
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has lawyered up claiming the intimate FaceTime video of her with Tom Sandoval — which lead to his breakup with Ariana Madix —was filmed without her consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Leviss has hired a lawyer to fire off legal letters to multiple Vanderpump Rules cast members and friends.
The video in question was found by Ariana last week on Tom’s phone. Sources claim the clip showed Leviss in a sexual manner.
Leviss’ lawyer made it clear to the recipients of the letter that their client did not know she was being recorded. They said the video, “was done illegally without Raquel's knowledge or consent.” The reality star said there would be consequences if anyone shared the video.
Her lawyers cited a revenge porn law in California that made it against the law to disseminate such material. Leviss’ letter did not accuse Tom of being the one who illegally recorded the FaceTime session but there were only two people on the call, sources say.
"This matter should be taken very seriously,” Leviss’ attorney wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leviss stands accused of carrying out an affair with Sandoval since June 2022. Sandoval and Madix have been together since 2014.
Sources said Madix was at one of Sandoval’s performances for his band when his phone fell out of his pocket. She went through the device to find a lengthy conversation history between her boyfriend and their co-star.
An insider said the two have no plans to reconcile. The reality show producers started production back up weeks after it had ended. The reunion show is expected to be filmed later this month.
Sandoval spoke out after the news broke, telling fans to leave his business alone, “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation.
“Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” he said.
Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge is a new restaurant opened by Sandoval and his co-star Tom Schwartz.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sandoval canceled a big press event this week as he deals with the fallout from his alleged affair.