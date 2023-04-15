'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Heads To Coachella Solo After Raquel Leviss Checks Herself Into Mental Facility Following Their Affair
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval decided to take a break from the drama surrounding his affair with Raquel Leviss to go down to Coachella, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 39-year-old was spotted in Indio, California, on Friday, April 14, getting ready to rock out at the music festival. Sandoval was spotted getting into his ride wearing an all-black outfit, including a custom button-up shirt with the name "T Sandy" inscribed above the left breast pocket.
Things might get a little awkward at the outdoor festival if the controversial Bravo star runs into his ex Ariana Madix.
The 37-year-old actress was already seen during Day One of the event sporting a revealing rainbow top, ripped cut-off blue denim hot pants and purple-tinted shades.
She was joined by her co-star and close personal friend Scheana Shay who arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, Brock Davies.
Sandoval is heading to the festivities solo as Leviss recently checked herself into a mental health treatment facility.
A source told ET, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," the source continued. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
The former beauty queen’s voluntary admission came one month after her affair with Sandoval hit headlines.
Madix and her ex called it quits after dating for over nine years once the upcoming Dancing with the Stars contestant learned of his infidelity.
As RadarOnline reported, Sandoval recently addressed the cheating scandal in his first public interview since the news broke. He appeared on an episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast where he claimed that Madix was "fully in denial" about their breakup.
"She's like, 'If you break up with me, you will be effectively ending my life,'" Sandoval told Mandel. "I didn't know what to do. She was in complete denial and not accepting it."
A confrontation between the former couple was caught on Bravo's cameras and fans are eagerly awaiting to see the fireworks go off during the upcoming reunion show.
