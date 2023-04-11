Exposed: Tom Sandoval's Parents Refused To Meet Mistress Raquel Leviss During Secret December Trip To St. Louis
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval took a secret trip to his hometown with Raquel Leviss back in December — but it didn’t go as planned for the disgraced reality star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Tom decided to ask Raquel to visit St. Louis with him, months before their secret relationship was revealed to the world. At the time, Tom was still in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.
TMZ obtained a photo of Tom and Raquel hanging out at the Apotheosis of Saint Louis on December 28. Sources claimed the two spent a couple of days in the city and he introduced her to a couple of his friends.
An insider said Tom’s family was aware that Raquel was in town but refused to meet her. Sources claim they were uncomfortable with the situation because they knew Ariana and didn’t support the affair.
For his part, Tom claimed he was trying to break things off with Ariana before the December trip. He told friends the two were in therapy at the time.
Raquel and Tom left St. Louis and drove to Chicago where he had a show to perform with his band.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Tom and Raquel’s months-long relationship was exposed after Ariana found incriminating videos on her boyfriend’s phone.
Tom and Ariana broke up immediately and he’s been hanging with Raquel ever since. The two were roasted during the recent Vanderpump Rules reunion taping — which sources said became incredibly contentious and security had to get involved at one point.
Tom apologized for the affair on social media. He said he was sorry to Ariana writing, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process.”
He added, “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”