Exposed: Tom Sandoval's Parents Refused To Meet Mistress Raquel Leviss During Secret December Trip To St. Louis

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval took a secret trip to his hometown with Raquel Leviss back in December — but it didn’t go as planned for the disgraced reality star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Tom decided to ask Raquel to visit St. Louis with him, months before their secret relationship was revealed to the world. At the time, Tom was still in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.