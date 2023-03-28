'Pump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Says He Regrets Cheating On Ariana Madix: 'Time Heals All Wounds'
Tom Sandoval regrets cheating on Ariana Madix and believes he could have handled the situation better, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about his 7-month cheating scandal in his first public interview since his affair with Raquel Leviss broke earlier this month. Sandoval said he was remorseful for his actions — however, he sounded as if he was more sorry he got caught.
Sandoval was outside Pop Music Studios in the San Fernando Valley for a late-night practice with his cover band on Monday night when he gave a one-on-one to a paparazzi.
Admitting "it's been rough" since his months-long affair with Raquel was exposed, the reality star-turned-musician revealed he would have changed the outcome if he could go back in time.
When asked if he'd do things differently, Sandoval responded, "hindsight is always 20/20." He later explained to the TMZ photographer what he meant by the comment.
"When you look back at a situation, you think of all the things that you should have, would have, could have done better," he stated.
Sandoval also said that "time heals all wounds," adding his restaurants have suffered financially from the cheating fallout. While he failed to disclose where his relationship with Raquel stands now, the ex-SUR bartender admitted, "yes, I could have handled things way better."
When asked about the explosive Pump Rules reunion, Sandoval was tight-lipped, but he did acknowledge that stuff went down.
RadarOnline.com told you — the Season 10 reunion taping went down last Thursday, and it was a five-hour chaotic mess, with two cast members nearly coming to blows. Andy Cohen was forced to step in and prevent a physical altercation.
We've heard that the fight did not involve Sandoval, Ariana, or Raquel, leaving costars Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz — but an insider revealed the instigator "is not someone you'd guess."
RadarOnline.com can also report that no one had Sandoval or Raquel's back at the reunion, and Ariana cried multiple times during the taping. Madix — who only weeks ago discovered her boyfriend of nine years had been two-timing her with her friend — was just as enraged as her castmates about "Scandoval" but was brave when confronting them about the infidelity.
Vanderpump Rules fans are anxiously waiting for the episodes featuring the scandal — but they'll have to wait a few more weeks to watch "Scandoval" unfold. RadarOnline.com has learned that the affair drama will be crammed into one explosive episode and won't air until later this spring, right before the reunion.