Fight Almost Breaks Out On 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Set, Andy Cohen Forced To Jump In

Sources close to the reality show's production are singing like canaries about what happened at the reunion's filming, revealing, "it was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio."

RadarOnline.com heard the near physical altercation was NOT between Tom Sandoval, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, or Raquel Leviss. That leaves Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz — but an insider told TMZ that the instigator "is not someone you'd guess."

We also know Scheana's husband, Brock Davies, and James' girlfriend, Ally Lewber, were there; however, they weren't included in Bravo's seating chart.