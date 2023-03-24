Fight Almost Breaks Out On 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Set, Andy Cohen Forced To Jump In
The Vanderpump Rules reunion was a five-hour chaotic mess, with cast members almost getting into a physical altercation. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that two castmates nearly came to blows during Thursday's taping, forcing Andy Cohen to separate them to prevent an all-out war.
Sources close to the reality show's production are singing like canaries about what happened at the reunion's filming, revealing, "it was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio."
RadarOnline.com heard the near physical altercation was NOT between Tom Sandoval, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, or Raquel Leviss. That leaves Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz — but an insider told TMZ that the instigator "is not someone you'd guess."
We also know Scheana's husband, Brock Davies, and James' girlfriend, Ally Lewber, were there; however, they weren't included in Bravo's seating chart.
We're told that no one had Sandoval or Raquel's back about their 7-month secret affair, and Ariana cried multiple times during the taping. Madix — who only weeks ago discovered her boyfriend of nine years had been two-timing her with her friend — was just as enraged as her castmates about "Scandoval" but was brave when confronting them about the infidelity.
RadarOnline.com has learned the takeaway from the reunion is that Sandoval and Raquel are still very much seeing each other, but no one believes their relationship will last.
The pair allegedly refused to answer when they first began the affair — but sources told this outlet they've been sneaking around for about eight months, with insiders claiming Ariana believes Sandoval and Raquel have done it in their bed.
The cast was the toughest on Sandoval, who was so upset that he had to take a break and cool off. As this outlet reported, the paparazzi caught him chain-smoking and stressed during a break from production — and Raquel was right by his side.
Bravo not only had to prevent a fight from breaking out on the set, but they had to ensure Scheana didn't cross paths with Raquel because of the temporary restraining order.
RadarOnline.com already told you — Scheana was "served" with documents relating to the case at the reunion, and while Raquel claimed she was dropping the TRO, she failed to have the correct paperwork or file it in court.
Scheana's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told RadarOnline.com, Raquel's tactic was nothing more than a "PR move," adding, "if she wants to make this go away, she can tell everyone that she wasn’t punched and she lied, and that she doesn’t intend to go forward with a permanent restraining order." She also accused Raquel of filing a false police report.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.