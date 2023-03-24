See The Documents Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay At 'Pump Rules' Reunion After Filing Police Report Against Costar

Raquel Leviss "served" Scheana Shay with a request for dismissal related to the restraining order, which had "no legal meaning," and RadarOnline.com has the documents Andy Cohen gave Scheana at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The document is a request for dismissal, with the complaint marked "without prejudice." The first and second pages show Raquel as the plaintiff and Scheana as the defendant. They are dated March 23 — reunion day — and signed by Raquel's attorney, Michael Holtz. As Scheana's lawyer stated, the documents have "no legal meaning" as Raquel didn't file them in court and failed to have the correct paperwork.

In a new statement, Scheana's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told RadarOnline.com, “If she wants to make this go away, she can tell everyone that she wasn’t punched and she lied, and that she doesn’t intend to go forward with a permanent restraining order." Rahmani also accused Raquel of filing a "false" police report against her Vanderpump Rules costar.

"That wouldn’t undo the damage she has caused, and she still filed a false police report, but it would go a long way toward resolving the legal issues," she continued. As RadarOnline.com reported, Raquel — whose real name is Rachel — had Andy "serve" Scheana the documents during the filming of Thursday's reunion, but Scheana's team believes the move was nothing more than a "PR stunt."

"Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn’t, it wasn’t filed with the court. There is no file stamp in the top right corner. This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team," Rahamani told us on Thursday evening. The Vanderpump Rules reunion taping went down yesterday, and because of the restraining order filed by Raquel, Scheana was not allowed to be within 100 yards from her — leaving the girls to play musical chairs. Bravo produced two separate seating charts, and when one of them was on the couch with Cohen and the rest of the Pump Rules cast, the other was sitting in a trailer to keep their distance.

As for Raquel, she told RadarOnline.com that she planned on dropping the TRO against Scheana. "I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th. We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the Vanderpump Rules reunion] together," the reality star revealed on Friday.

"The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress," she explained, adding, "The document was a dismissal form that the court asked us to submit and I wanted to show Scheana my intentions and that we had informed the judge we weren’t moving forward -- and it was an explanation at the reunion to alleviate Scheana’s concerns."

As this outlet reported, Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana after claiming the latter punched her in the face when she discovered that Leviss had been having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back. Raquel submitted injury photos showing the black eye that she said was a direct result of Scheana's alleged attack.

As of now, Scheana is still ordered to keep her distance from Raquel until the hearing on March 29. Shay's attorney said that if Raquel doesn't follow through with dropping the TRO, she will be ready for battle and "intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.” Scheana is adamant she did not punch Raquel.

