Scheana Shay Accuses Raquel Leviss Of 'PR Stunt' After Being Served With Legal Documents At 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Scheana Shay was "served" with documents relating to Raquel Leviss' restraining order during the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping that had "no legal meaning" because the latter — whose real name is Rachel — didn't have the correct paperwork AND failed to file it in court, RadarOnline.com has learned, with Scheana's lawyer telling us the move was nothing more than a PR stunt.

“Rachel had Andy ‘serve’ Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning. It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different," Scheana's attorney Neama Rahmani told RadarOnline.com. "There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop’ the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing. This is California law and even on the court’s website," she explained.

Not only did Raquel fail to provide the correct document relating to their case, but the college graduate didn't bother making it legally official — a move that Scheana's team called a publicity stunt. "Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn’t, it wasn’t filed with the court. There is no file stamp in the top right corner. This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team," Rahamani told RadarOnline.com.

Scheana's lawyer added that "if Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the ‘punch’ never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana, and her other friends.” The Vanderpump Rules reunion taping went down on Thursday, and because of the restraining order filed by Raquel, Scheana was not allowed to be within 100 yards from her — leaving the girls to play musical chairs. Bravo produced two separate seating charts, showing when one of them was on the couch with Andy Cohen and the rest of the Pump Rules cast, the other was in a trailer to keep their distance.

As this outlet reported, Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana after claiming the latter punched her in the face when she discovered that Leviss had been having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back. Raquel submitted injury photos showing the black eye that she said was a direct result of Scheana's alleged attack. Scheana was ordered to stay 100 yards from her Pump Rules costar — which Shay told RadarOnline.com she intended to do.

While she ordered to keep her distance from Raquel until the hearing next week, Scheana's attorney will be ready for battle and "intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.” Scheana is adamant she did not punch Raquel.

As for the reunion, RadarOnline.com hears it was messy, with Sandoval taking no accountability and being defensive about his 7-month infidelity. Sources claim he tried to "justify" his cheating with Raquel by saying he and Ariana weren't happy in their 9-year relationship and "never had sex." Sandoval was also spotted chain-smoking outside the trailer during the filming break with Raquel. As this outlet reported, the cheating drama — called "Scandoval" — will be crammed into one episode and won't air until the end of Season 10. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo and Raquel's team for comment.

