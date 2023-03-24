Will 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Be Cheated Out Of Scandoval? Affair Drama To Be Crammed Into One Episode: Report
Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait several weeks to watch the aftermath of Scandoval. RadarOnline.com has learned the fallout from Tom Sandoval's 7-month affair with Raquel Leviss will be crammed into one explosive episode and won't air until later this spring, right before the reunion.
According to Variety, the episode, with parts highlighted in the show's freshly released midseason trailer, will be the finale — meaning loyal viewers and newbies won't get to watch the epic showdown between Ariana Madix, Sandoval, Raquel, and the rest of the cast for quite some time.
Given past patterns, the reunion — which Bravo hopes will be three parts — will air sometime around mid to late May 2023.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Vanderpump Rules is filming in Los Angeles on Thursday, and Bravo was forced to go the extra mile to make sure Scheana doesn't cross paths with Raquel.
Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana after claiming the latter punched her in the face when she discovered that Leviss had been having a months-long affair with Sandoval behind Ariana's back.
Scheana denied punching Raquel but was ordered to stay 100 yards away from her costar until her court hearing next week, making it tricky for reunion show producers.
Bravo confirmed Scheana and Raquel will be playing musical chairs at the reunion. One will be sitting on the couch with Andy Cohen and the rest of the cast while the other one watches remotely in their trailer on the set.
Scheana's attorney told RadarOnline.com that her client "intends to follow the law" and will remain "100 yards away to comply with the restraining order." She must keep her distance from Raquel until the hearing on March 29 — and Scheana's ready for battle.
“There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it," Rahmani told us on Thursday. "And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”
The network posted the reunion seating arrangement, showing Raquel sandwiched between Sandoval and her former fling Tom Schwartz. Ariana is placed on the other couch, sitting opposite her cheating ex-boyfriend.
Scheana will take Schwartz's seat and he will move next to Sandoval, leaving one person between them.