Will 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Be Cheated Out Of Scandoval? Affair Drama To Be Crammed Into One Episode: Report

According to Variety, the episode, with parts highlighted in the show's freshly released midseason trailer, will be the finale — meaning loyal viewers and newbies won't get to watch the epic showdown between Ariana Madix, Sandoval, Raquel, and the rest of the cast for quite some time.

Given past patterns, the reunion — which Bravo hopes will be three parts — will air sometime around mid to late May 2023.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.