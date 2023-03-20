Ariana Madix Tells Cheating Tom Sandoval To Die After Discovering Raquel Leviss Affair

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Ariana Madix proved just that when she told her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, that she wanted him to die after uncovering he had been having a full-blown love affair with her friend Raquel Leviss, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Ariana's reaction to the news was captured by Bravo cameras in the latest Vanderpump Rules trailer, revealing her shock and heartbreak over the betrayal.