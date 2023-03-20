Your tip
Ariana Madix Tells Cheating Tom Sandoval To Die After Discovering Raquel Leviss Affair


Source: Bravo
Mar. 20 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Ariana Madix proved just that when she told her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, that she wanted him to die after uncovering he had been having a full-blown love affair with her friend Raquel Leviss, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Ariana's reaction to the news was captured by Bravo cameras in the latest Vanderpump Rules trailer, revealing her shock and heartbreak over the betrayal.

In one scene, Ariana and Sandoval were locked in a heart-to-heart, in which he revealed they were only intimate a few times a year. "I can't have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger," she told him.

In another scene, seemingly after the affair news, Sandoval appeared to gaslight Ariana by saying he wished they each would have tried harder.


While Ariana told Sandoval he didn't deserve her tears, Bravo saved her best cutthroat line until the end when he asked her if she wanted anything while rummaging around in their kitchen.

"For you to die," she said with a straight face.

The midseason trailer released on Monday was a rollercoaster, showing Ariana, Sandoval, and the entire cast's highs and lows over the affair. Scheana Shay nearly broke down while telling Ariana she had "so much rage" while appearing to address her alleged physical altercation with Raquel.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Raquel was given a temporary restraining order against Scheana, accusing the latter of punching her in the face after discovering the affair.

Scheana, who is Ariana's best friend, denied the alleged assault — but the restraining order has let producers scrambling on how to film the upcoming reunion as Shay's been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Raquel.


Ariana discovered the affair — dubbed "Scandoval" — earlier this month after finding intimate footage of Raquel on her boyfriend's phone. Leviss later claimed the footage was recorded "illegally" without her consent.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Sandoval "is in love" with Raquel and wants to be with her despite the backlash.


Both Raquel and Sandoval have issued public apologies to Ariana, with Leviss saying she was pausing on her exposed romance with Tom to focus on herself.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices," Raquel said.

