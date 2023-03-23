Scheana Shay Vows To Stay 100 Yards Away From Raquel Leviss At 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
Scheana Shay won't violate any court orders when she films the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Thursday alongside the cast, including Raquel Leviss.
Scheana's lawyer Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, tells RadarOnline.com, "Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order.”
As this outlet reported, Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana after claiming the latter punched her in the face when she discovered that Leviss had been having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back.
Raquel submitted injury photos showing the black eye that she said was a direct result of Scheana's alleged attack. Scheana was ordered to stay 100 yards from her Pump Rules costar — making filming the reunion challenging.
She must keep her distance from Raquel until the hearing next week — and Scheana's ready for battle.
“There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it," Rahmani tells RadarOnline.com. "And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”
As this outlet reported, Scheana called Raquel a "liar" and a "cheat" while denying she punched her following their Watch What Happens Live appearance earlier this month.
Sandoval and Ariana had been together for 9 years when Madix discovered he had been two-timing her with Raquel by finding an "inappropriate" FaceTime video of Leviss on her boyfriend's phone.
Sources told us the affair has been going on for 8 months, with the two sometimes hooking up in Ariana's home while she was asleep. Production had already wrapped on the season when Raquel and Sandoval's secret romance was uncovered, but Bravo cameras turned back on to catch the aftermath.
The network dropped the mid-season trailer earlier this week, showing Ariana was so upset over Sandoval's infidelity that she said she wanted him to die. While Raquel claimed she and Sandoval aren't labeling anything, the two are rumored to have shared a kiss on camera that the audience is sure to see in the remaining episodes.
RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive photos of Raquel boarding her beloved dog in Arizona before jumping on a plane and returning to Los Angeles to face her angry costars and her forbidden lover.
Andy Cohen has already arrived for the taping, calling the second half of this Vanderpump Rules season some of the best reality TV he's ever seen.