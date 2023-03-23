Scheana Shay Vows To Stay 100 Yards Away From Raquel Leviss At 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Scheana Shay won't violate any court orders when she films the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Thursday alongside the cast, including Raquel Leviss.

Scheana's lawyer Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, tells RadarOnline.com, "Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order.”