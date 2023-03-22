Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Vanderpump Rules
Exclusive

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Spotted Boarding Her Dog In Arizona — Is Reality Star Headed To LA For Reunion Taping?

microsoftteams image
Source: RadarOnline.com
By:

Mar. 21 2023, Published 8:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Raquel Leviss was spotted boarding her dog in Arizona — where she has been laying low since her romance with Tom Sandoval was exposed — which may be a sign she's headed to Los Angeles for the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of Leviss, 28, dropping off her pet at the dog daycare Dogtopia in Tucson.

Article continues below advertisement
microsoftteams image
Source: RadarOnline.com

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is scheduled to tape this Thursday, March 23. Leviss has yet to confirm whether she will be present.

Earlier this month, Leviss’ 6-month affair with Tom, who was dating Ariana Madix, was revealed.

Leviss revealed the news to her friend Scheana Shay following a taping of Watch What Happens Live in New York. She claimed that Shay punched her after hearing the confession.

Article continues below advertisement
microsoftteams image
Source: MEGA

Leviss obtained a temporary restraining order against Shay after submitting a series of alleged injury photos to the court. Shay was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Leviss until a hearing on March 29.

Shay denied punching Leviss. Her lawyer said, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss vanderpump rules tom sandoval taking time apart breakup affair ariana pp
Source: MEGA

The stay-away order created a logistical nightmare for producers. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the details of the taping were still being worked out last week.

MORE ON:
Vanderpump Rules
Article continues below advertisement
kristen doute in talks vanderpump rules return tom sandoval raquel affair
Source: BRAVO

Leviss has apologized for the affair with Sandoval writing, “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana. In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss vanderpump rules tom sandoval taking time apart breakup affair ariana
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

Sources claim Leviss has filmed one scene with Vanderpump Rules since the news broke and before heading to Arizona.

Last week, Madix broke her silence on the situation and issued a vague threat.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss vanderpump rules tom sandoval taking time apart breakup affair ariana
Source: BRAVO

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, I know that I am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels,” Madix wrote.

She ended, “what doesn’t kill me better run.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.