‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Spotted Boarding Her Dog In Arizona — Is Reality Star Headed To LA For Reunion Taping?

Raquel Leviss was spotted boarding her dog in Arizona — where she has been laying low since her romance with Tom Sandoval was exposed — which may be a sign she's headed to Los Angeles for the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of Leviss, 28, dropping off her pet at the dog daycare Dogtopia in Tucson.