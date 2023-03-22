‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Spotted Boarding Her Dog In Arizona — Is Reality Star Headed To LA For Reunion Taping?
Raquel Leviss was spotted boarding her dog in Arizona — where she has been laying low since her romance with Tom Sandoval was exposed — which may be a sign she's headed to Los Angeles for the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of Leviss, 28, dropping off her pet at the dog daycare Dogtopia in Tucson.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is scheduled to tape this Thursday, March 23. Leviss has yet to confirm whether she will be present.
Earlier this month, Leviss’ 6-month affair with Tom, who was dating Ariana Madix, was revealed.
Leviss revealed the news to her friend Scheana Shay following a taping of Watch What Happens Live in New York. She claimed that Shay punched her after hearing the confession.
Leviss obtained a temporary restraining order against Shay after submitting a series of alleged injury photos to the court. Shay was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Leviss until a hearing on March 29.
Shay denied punching Leviss. Her lawyer said, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."
The stay-away order created a logistical nightmare for producers. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the details of the taping were still being worked out last week.
- Ariana Madix Tells Cheating Tom Sandoval To Die After Discovering Raquel Leviss Affair
- 'Vanderpump Rules’ Producers Locking Down Reunion Plans With Cast This Week Amid Restraining Order Drama
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Peter Madrigal SLAMS 'Home Wrecker' Raquel Leviss, Says Scheana Shay Won't Be Fired For Alleged Assault
Leviss has apologized for the affair with Sandoval writing, “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana. In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”
Sources claim Leviss has filmed one scene with Vanderpump Rules since the news broke and before heading to Arizona.
Last week, Madix broke her silence on the situation and issued a vague threat.
“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, I know that I am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels,” Madix wrote.
She ended, “what doesn’t kill me better run.”