'Vanderpump Rules' Star Peter Madrigal SLAMS 'Home Wrecker' Raquel Leviss, Says Scheana Shay Won't Be Fired For Alleged Assault

SUR manager Peter Madrigal addressed #Scandoval and slammed Raquel Leviss for her role in tearing apart Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix 's 9-year romance. Peter — who is still salty over Raquel's "starter pony comment — called her a "home wrecker" and said that if the rumors about Scheana Shay punching her are true, the Vanderpump Rules vet won't be fired, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Peter addressed Raquel and Sandoval's months-long affair, claiming that he, too, ignored the signs because he thought Tom was faithful to Ariana.

Saying he's "more upset" with Sandoval than anyone, Peter shamed Raquel for calling him a "starter pony" on Watch What Happens Live. For those not in the Bravosphere, the restaurant manager took Raquel out on several dates after she ended her engagement to DJ James Kennedy. Their brief romance played out in the first episodes of the season and ended with Raquel's diss.