'Vanderpump Rules' Star Peter Madrigal SLAMS 'Home Wrecker' Raquel Leviss, Says Scheana Shay Won't Be Fired For Alleged Assault
SUR manager Peter Madrigal addressed #Scandoval and slammed Raquel Leviss for her role in tearing apart Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's 9-year romance. Peter — who is still salty over Raquel's "starter pony comment — called her a "home wrecker" and said that if the rumors about Scheana Shay punching her are true, the Vanderpump Rules vet won't be fired, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Peter addressed Raquel and Sandoval's months-long affair, claiming that he, too, ignored the signs because he thought Tom was faithful to Ariana.
Saying he's "more upset" with Sandoval than anyone, Peter shamed Raquel for calling him a "starter pony" on Watch What Happens Live. For those not in the Bravosphere, the restaurant manager took Raquel out on several dates after she ended her engagement to DJ James Kennedy. Their brief romance played out in the first episodes of the season and ended with Raquel's diss.
"I don't tolerate that s----," Peter explained in Monday’s episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. "Who the hell are you to call me a starter pony? Like, okay, all right, cool, awesome. Well, you're a home worker," he added, bringing up again that he's "most disappointed" with Sandoval.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana was "blindsided" when she discovered Sandoval had been two-timing her with their Pump Rules costar by finding an "inappropriate" FaceTime video of Raquel on her boyfriend's phone. Sources told us the affair has been going on for 8 months, with the two sometimes hooking up in Ariana's home while she was asleep.
Peter also addressed the alleged punch felt around the world. Raquel was granted a restraining order against Scheana after claiming the latter punched her upon discovering the infidelity. Raquel provided alleged injury photos, saying the alleged assault resulted in a black eye.
While questions surround how Bravo will strategically film the reunion with both costars amid the restraining order, Peter said one thing is for sure — the network won't get rid of Scheana even if she did punch Raquel.
Peter said it was "surprising" to hear about the alleged assault, adding, "I don't think that Sheena would punch her."
He played devil's advocate, later saying, "But then again, it wouldn't surprise me if she did because Ariana is her best friend." When it comes to Bravo's zero-tolerance policy on cast members assaulting each other, Peter referred to when Sandoval punched Jax Taylor years ago for sleeping with his then-girlfriend Kristen Doute.
When asked if the network would fire Scheana if it discovered she did punch Raquel, Peter responded, "I don't think so. No." Despite the alleged injury photos, Scheana denied punching Raquel, telling RadarOnline.com that Leviss is a “known liar and a cheat."
Scheana also claimed Raquel had a bruised eye before they went on WWHL prior to Ariana discovering the affair.
Bravo had no comment when RadarOnline.com reached out about Scheana's future on the show.