'Vanderpump Rules’ Producers Locking Down Reunion Plans With Cast This Week Amid Restraining Order Drama
Vanderpump Rules producers have yet to finalize a plan for the reunion and are still working out logistics of who will appear in person — with less than 2 weeks till the taping, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, the reality show’s producers have set up calls this week with cast members to plan the event.
One issue for producers is the restraining order the court granted Raquel Leviss against her co-star Scheana Shay.
As we first reported, Leviss claimed Shay punched her in the eye after finding out about her affair with Tom Sandoval. The alleged incident went down earlier this month in New York.
Leviss submitted a series of photos that showed off her alleged injuries.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a temporary restraining order that instructed Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss. A hearing has been scheduled for later this month where both parties will argue their case.
Shay trashed Leviss days after the restraining order was granted.
"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period," Shay’s lawyer said. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."
"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with [Raquel] going forward," the statement concluded. "The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."
Shay spoke out about the upcoming reunion on Kristen Doute’s podcast on Friday.
“We need to have cages,” Shay said. “Everyone needs their own personal bodyguard because oof.”
Doute, who is returning to film Vanderpump Rules, agreed with Shay saying, “security will definitely be amped up.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leviss and Sandoval publicly apologized to his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.
Sandoval said, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”
For her part, Leviss said she was stepping away from her romance with Sandoval to focus on healing herself.