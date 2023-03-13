Ariana Madix Flees To Mexico For Post-Tom Sandoval Breakup Partying With Friends, 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Appears In Good Spirits

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was spotted living it up in Mexico only days after her finding out her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss for months, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Madix was seen strolling the streets of Mexico with a group of her girlfriends. Sources said the reality star left the country for a friend’s wedding.