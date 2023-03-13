Your tip
Ariana Madix Flees To Mexico For Post-Tom Sandoval Breakup Partying With Friends, 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Appears In Good Spirits

ariana madix friends worried tom sandoval cheating raquel
Source: BRAVO
By:

Mar. 13 2023, Updated 10:43 a.m. ET

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was spotted living it up in Mexico only days after her finding out her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss for months, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Madix was seen strolling the streets of Mexico with a group of her girlfriends. Sources said the reality star left the country for a friend’s wedding.

vanderpump rules ariana madix last photos tom sandoval breakup raquel
Source: MEGA

In one video, Madix can be seen dancing in the street with locals and other guests of the wedding.

In other snaps, Madix can be seen smiling hard as she hung out with her pals. The Bravo star seems to be trying her best to keep her mind off the Tom drama.

kristen doute in talks vanderpump rules return tom sandoval raquel affair
Source: BRAVO

As Madix blew off some stress, her co-star and Sandoval’s best friend Tom Schwartz spoke out about the ordeal.

Schwartz was asked how Sandoval has been holding up since the news broke. He told a cameraman, “He’s ok. I think.” He said his close friend has a “sense of profound sadness” and feels like a “piece of s---.”

stassi schroeder tom sandoval affair raquel leviss
Source: MEGA

Schwartz acknowledged that his business partner knows he “f-----” up and that “it’s really sad.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Sandoval issued a public apology to Madix.

He said, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us,” he added. “I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

tom sandoval spotted at raquel leviss apartment photos cheating
Source: MEGA

Sources tell RadarOnline.com the two are completely done without any hope for a reconciliation.

As we first reported, Leviss spoke out last week saying she was taking a break from Sandoval. The reality star told fans she need to take time for herself and figure out her next step.

