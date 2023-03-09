Raquel Leviss Taking Time Away From Tom Sandoval, Taking ‘Time To Be Ok With Being Alone’
Raquel Leviss has revealed she’s taking a step back from Tom Sandoval days after their months-long affair was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Vanderpump Rules star said, “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.”
She added, “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom, and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal.”
Raquel was spotted out for the first time yesterday looking somber as the backlash against her grows. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Tom’s girlfriend Ariana Madix found inappropriate videos of Raquel on his phone.
Sources said Tom and Raquel have been secretly hooking up since the summer of 2022. Ariana and Tom have broken up as a result.
This week, Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay claiming her co-star had assaulted her after a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Scheana reportedly hit Raquel after finding out about her affair with Tom. A judge granted a temporary restraining order which has caused questions about the upcoming reunion taping.
Andy Cohen said the producers have not come up with a plan on how to deal with the matter.
For his part, Tom apologized to Ariana via a public statement on Instagram. He said, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”
“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us,” he added. “I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”