Raquel Leviss Taking Time Away From Tom Sandoval, Taking ‘Time To Be Ok With Being Alone’

The Vanderpump Rules star said, “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.”

She added, “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom, and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal.”

Raquel was spotted out for the first time yesterday looking somber as the backlash against her grows. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Tom’s girlfriend Ariana Madix found inappropriate videos of Raquel on his phone.