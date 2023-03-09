Scheana Shay DENIES Punching 'Liar' & 'Cheat' Raquel Leviss; 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Claims Black Mark On Her Left Eye Has 'Been There For Months'

As we previously reported, Shay was seen showing support to Madix following her split from Sandoval, whom Madix dated for 10 years before all hell broke loose.

Shay and Madix were photographed grabbing dinner this week with a group of friends following public apologies from both Sandoval and Leviss, who expressed their regret for the hurt they caused.

Madix's inner circle is "worried" about the "devastating" impact of the affair, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.