Ariana Madix's Friends Are 'Worried' About Her After Tom Sandoval's 'Devastating' Affair With Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix might be putting on a brave face, but her inner circle is "worried" about the effects Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss will have on her in the long run. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that pals are concerned for the Vanderpump Rules star — who has been open about her mental health struggles — as she's "barely digested" the news.
We've learned that Ariana was "blindsided" when she discovered Sandoval had been two-timing her with their Pump Rules costar for 8 months — and while she's being strong, friends are bracing themselves for the inevitable.
Those closest to Ariana spoke out on her behalf after she deactivated her social media when the breakup was made public last week. They also rushed to her side at the Valley Village, CA, home she shares with Sandoval.
Castmates Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay have rallied behind her — with Raquel filing a restraining order on Scheana after Bravo fired cameras back up to catch the affair fallout.
Lala revealed that Ariana's taking the breakup one day at a time.
She's "moving with the motion of the ocean," the reality star said on Amazon Live Tuesday, with her assistant noting, "she is doing as well as can be expected."
Even her once-time frenemy Stassi Schroeder has Ariana's back. Addressing the scandal on her podcast, the ex-Vanderpump Rules star called Sandoval and Raquel "evil" and claimed their affair was worse than Jax Taylor cheating on her with then-best friend Kristen Doute.
Stassi also expressed her concern for Ariana.
"I am so worried about Ariana because I know what that did to me," Stassi said on Wednesday, referencing Jax and Kristen's infidelity. "It took me so long to get over that so I don't know how Ariana is going to ever get over this."
As this outlet reported, Ariana discovered the affair after finding an inappropriate FaceTime video of Raquel on Sandoval's phone last Wednesday. Raquel later claimed the footage was recorded "illegally" without her consent.
Raquel issued a lengthy apology to Ariana this morning.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," she wrote in a statement posted on IG.
She also said that after speaking with a counselor, she's learned that she has an "addiction to being and feeling love."
"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices," she added.
Sandoval also issued a statement, in which he finally apologized to his girlfriend of nine years.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," part of his statement read. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that."
Insiders revealed Sandoval and Ariana's relationship was hanging by a thread for a long time, with RadarOnline.com exclusively reporting that the two seemed to be at odds on Valentine's Day.
Sources told us that Sandoval "is in love" with Raquel and wants to be with her despite the backlash.