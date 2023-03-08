Ariana Madix's Friends Are 'Worried' About Her After Tom Sandoval's 'Devastating' Affair With Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix might be putting on a brave face, but her inner circle is "worried" about the effects Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss will have on her in the long run. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that pals are concerned for the Vanderpump Rules star — who has been open about her mental health struggles — as she's "barely digested" the news.

We've learned that Ariana was "blindsided" when she discovered Sandoval had been two-timing her with their Pump Rules costar for 8 months — and while she's being strong, friends are bracing themselves for the inevitable.