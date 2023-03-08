Tom Sandoval Cheating With Raquel Leviss Is WORSE Than Jax Taylor Two-Timing Stassi Schroeder, Says Fired 'VPR' Star
The queen has spoken. Stassi Schroeder thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are "evil" for having an 8-month affair behind Ariana Madix's back and says it's worse than when Jax Taylor cheated on her with her best friend Kristen Doute, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-Vanderpump Rules star gave her two cents on the situation during Wednesday's episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.
"Doing this for 7 months behind someone who you consider your best friend," Stassi said in disbelief. "She just did podcast episodes in New York on Wednesday — the day Ariana found all this out — talking about how Ariana's one of her true real friends and how Ariana's one of the only people who welcomed her."
"To be able to lie like that," Stassi continued. "It's an evil that I haven't met before with both her and Tom. This is an evil I have not been introduced to before. Everything I thought I knew of evil wasn't."
Her co-host brought up Stassi's cheating scandal that was caught on camera — when her boyfriend at the time, Jax, slept with her bestie, Kristen, and they both lied about it.
"You've been in a similar position where a friend was hooking up/cheating with your significant other," the co-host said before asking, "Is it different? Or is it the same?"
That's when Stassi unleashed.
"It's so different. Not to say — what Kristen and Jax did was absolutely horrible," she responded. "That was two times — two times too many — and yes, they did lie, and lie, and lie, and cover up. This feels completely worse," Stassi shared about Sandoval and Raquel's affair.
"Sandoval is a fully formed adult," she said about her ex-costar. "This is just — I don't even have the words to explain how much worse this is."
Stassi turned her focus on Ariana, who has openly struggled with her mental health.
"I am so worried about Ariana because I know what that did to me," she revealed, adding that Jax's infidelity with Kristen triggered her alter ego "the dark passenger."
"It took me so long to get over that so I don't know how Ariana is going to ever get over this."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana found an inappropriate FaceTime video of her boyfriend of nine years with Raquel on Wednesday — blowing their 8-month affair wide open.
Sources told this outlet that Tom folded like a cheap suit when Ariana confronted him — but Sandoval threw a curveball by telling her he's "in love" with Raquel.
In a massive twist, Raquel hired an attorney who fired off legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast on Monday, claiming the FaceTime video was "illegally" recorded without her consent.
The lawyer also cited the California revenge porn law and warned the reality stars not to share the video — a message Lala Kent didn't take kindly to.
RadarOnline.com learned that Sandoval and Raquel have been secretly seeing each other for 8 months and have no plans on stopping now that the affair was made public.
He was seen sneaking into her apartment on Saturday when cameras weren't rolling — proving he can't stay away from his forbidden lover.