Fired Kristen Doute In Talks For 'Vanderpump Rules' Comeback To Discuss Ex Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix might not be Tom Sandoval's only ex he's forced to face on Vanderpump Rules this season. Kristen Doute has been approached to make her Bravo return after Sandoval's 8-month affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
We hear that the fired Pump Rules alum is seriously considering the offer; however, she wants to make sure Ariana is okay with it since she'll be forced to give her two cents about their breakup bought on by her ex-boyfriend's secret love affair.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval last week after discovering at least one inappropriate video of Raquel on his phone — footage Leviss claims was recorded illegally.
Sources told us that Sandoval folded like a cheap suit when Ariana confronted him, but he threw her a curveball by admitting he had serious feelings for Raquel. Insiders claimed Sandoval is "in love" with Leviss and wants to be with her.
"Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this," a source spilled to People on Monday. "She's had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she's completely supporting Ariana."
"Kristen has put the show behind her, but she's considering it," the insider explained. "It'll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that's the only way she would ever go back on the show. It's a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana."
Kristen's troubles with Sandoval played out for Vanderpump Rules fans as they dated and even lived together in the early years of the show. Their romance ended when she cheated on him twice with Sandoval's one-time best friend, ex-Pump Rules star Jax Taylor.
But Sandoval didn't exit their relationship squeaky clean.
Kristen accused him of cheating on her with Ariana. While they denied the allegations, Sandoval later admitted to sharing a kiss with her. The ladies put their differences aside and became good friends after the scandal.
Kristen was forced off the show in 2020 when it was discovered she and fellow Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder had taken racially insensitive actions toward costar Faith Stowers.
Ariana is devastated over Sandoval and Raquel's betrayal. She's been finding comfort in her friends — including Kristen — who rushed to her side to show their support.
"Ariana feels completely blindsided by this. She didn’t suspect anything. Others did though," sources revealed. "This is someone [Ariana] thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal."
As for Sandoval, he was caught sneaking into Raquel's apartment hours after the news of the affair made headlines — proving he can't stay away from his forbidden lover.
Bravo called on production to film additional scenes for season 10 after learning of Sandoval's infidelity. We're told the producers are scrambling to get his breakup with Ariana and the fallout from his affair with Raquel as plot lines on the already airing season — which may or may not feature Sandoval's other ex, Kristen.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.