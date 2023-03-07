Fired Kristen Doute In Talks For 'Vanderpump Rules' Comeback To Discuss Ex Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix might not be Tom Sandoval's only ex he's forced to face on Vanderpump Rules this season. Kristen Doute has been approached to make her Bravo return after Sandoval's 8-month affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

We hear that the fired Pump Rules alum is seriously considering the offer; however, she wants to make sure Ariana is okay with it since she'll be forced to give her two cents about their breakup bought on by her ex-boyfriend's secret love affair.