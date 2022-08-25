No Comeback Here! Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright & Kristen Doute Won't Be On 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10, Despite Being At Scheana Shay's Wedding As Cameras Rolled
Sorry, Jax, no TV time for you! Radar can confirm that Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies was filmed for Bravo, but those fired from Vanderpump Rules who were in attendance won't be shown in the upcoming season.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that cameras were rolling to capture Scheana and Brock's nuptials at Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún on Tuesday, and while Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute were there to witness the bride's second I dos, none of them will be featured on Season 10.
Scheana's Pump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were part of her bridal party, as was Tom Sandoval and newly single Tom Schwartz, who served as Brock's groomsmen. Schwartz's soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney did not go to Scheana's wedding, despite being in Mexico when the vow exchange went down.
Lala Kent and James Kennedy were also at the wedding; however, Scheana's ex-boss Lisa Vanderpump skipped the event.
The couple's one-year-old daughter Summer Moon stole the show as the flower girl.
"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," Scheana told People about the wedding, noting they were happy to "be able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us."
Brock's family from Australia even flew in for their destination celebration.
While Vanderpump Rules fans were quick to notice ex-Vanderpump castmates Jax, Brittany, and Kristen posting photos from the wedding and reception, RadarOnline.com can confirm they won't get any TV time when the long-awaited season airs.
Brock was quick to note why they wanted their fired former cast members there. "They're a big part of our life," he said about the Bravolebrities.
Jax, Brittany, and Kristen's Bravo careers ended in 2020.
Kristen was fired first — along with OG cast member Stassi Schroeder — over a racial situation involving Faith Stowers. Fans demanded that the network ax Jax over past comments he made.
He continued to survive for several months before Bravo fired him, with his bride Brittany following.