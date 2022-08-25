No Comeback Here! Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright & Kristen Doute Won't Be On 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10, Despite Being At Scheana Shay's Wedding As Cameras Rolled

Scheana's Pump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were part of her bridal party, as was Tom Sandoval and newly single Tom Schwartz, who served as Brock's groomsmen. Schwartz's soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney did not go to Scheana's wedding, despite being in Mexico when the vow exchange went down.

Lala Kent and James Kennedy were also at the wedding; however, Scheana's ex-boss Lisa Vanderpump skipped the event.

The couple's one-year-old daughter Summer Moon stole the show as the flower girl.