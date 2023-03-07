Lala Kent Unloads On Raquel Leviss Over Legal Letter Claiming Intimate FaceTime With Tom Sandoval Was 'Illegally' Recorded
Lala Kent came for Raquel Leviss after she was sent a legal letter from the latter's attorney claiming the intimate footage Ariana Madix found on Tom Sandoval's phone of the beauty queen was "illegally" recorded "without her knowledge or consent."
RadarOnline.com has learned Raquel's lawyer fired off legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast on Monday, citing the California revenge porn law and warning the reality stars not to share the video.
This wasn't the way Lala wanted to start her day, and she let Raquel know. Taking to her social media, the outspoken Pump Rules star gave her archenemy a stern warning.
"Tell your Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over he can send things to my lawyer," Lala charged, revealing the legal letter was sent to her personal email.
"I don't know if you know how this works," she continued. "I know you're pretty brand new to the game. Didn't last long. Look what you did with your f----- 15 minutes," Lala said, referencing Raquel hooking up with Sandoval for months behind Ariana's back.
"You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer. That's why we have counsel."
Lala spewed venom over the legal letter — and fans can't wait to see what she has to say when she appears on Scheana Shay's podcast this week. Lala has never liked Raquel and currently hates Sandoval.
She's declared she's team Ariana in the affair war.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval last week after discovering the inappropriate video of Raquel on his phone.
Sources told us that Sandoval folded like a cheap suit when Ariana confronted him, but admitted he had serious feelings for Raquel. Insiders claimed Sandoval is "in love" with Leviss and wants to be with her.
His actions appear to have backed that up.
Sandoval was photographed sneaking into Raquel's Los Angeles apartment on Saturday night — just hours after his breakup with Ariana was made public.
Bravo fired up production to film additional scenes for season 10 after discovering Sandoval's infidelity. We're told the producers are scrambling to get his breakup with Ariana and the fallout from his affair with Raquel on the already airing season — which may or may not feature Sandoval's other ex, Kristen Doute.
Rumor has it, she's been approached to return to give her two cents about the breakup and affair mess. Kristen was fired in 2020 following a racist scandal — however, Pump Rules fans are interested in what she has to say.
Bravo told RadarOnline.com that nothing has been set in stone about Kristen's possible comeback.
The two dated before his relationship with Ariana, in which Kristen cheated on him twice with Jax Taylor and accused Sandoval of straying with Ariana.
Sandoval later admitted to kissing Ariana during his relationship with Kristen.