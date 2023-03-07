Lala Kent Unloads On Raquel Leviss Over Legal Letter Claiming Intimate FaceTime With Tom Sandoval Was 'Illegally' Recorded

Lala Kent came for Raquel Leviss after she was sent a legal letter from the latter's attorney claiming the intimate footage Ariana Madix found on Tom Sandoval's phone of the beauty queen was "illegally" recorded "without her knowledge or consent."

RadarOnline.com has learned Raquel's lawyer fired off legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast on Monday, citing the California revenge porn law and warning the reality stars not to share the video.