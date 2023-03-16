Ariana Madix Breaks Silence On Ex Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss, Warns ‘What Doesn’t Kill Me Better Run’
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has broken her silence weeks after her ex Tom Sandoval’s affair with her co-star Raquel Leviss was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Madix made her first post since the scandal broke. She said she was grateful for the support she’s been receiving from family, friends and fans.
“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when I have felt like I couldn’t even stand,” she said.
Madix continued, “you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, I know that I am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”
She ended, “I am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, Ariana.”
The message comes days before the cast is set to film the reunion with Andy Cohen. Sources claim that producers are unsure how to move forward given Leviss’ restraining order against her co-star Scheana Shay.
Leviss claimed that Shay attacked her after she admitted to having an affair with Sandoval. The alleged incident went down after the two taped Watch What Happens Live.
In her petition for a restraining order, Leviss submitted a series of photos showing the alleged injuries Shay caused her.
Shay has denied ever punching Leviss. Her attorney said, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period,"
The lawyer added, "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with [Raquel] going forward.”
Shay said she was ready to make her case at the next court hearing later this month.