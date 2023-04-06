Ariana Madix 'Eviscerated' Cheaters Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss At 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — a message that Tom Sandoval heard loud and clear at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Ariana Madix was ruthless when confronting her cheating ex-boyfriend and her close friend-turned-enemy Raquel Leviss when the Bravo cast sat down to unpack Sandoval's 7-month affair with the former beauty queen, "eviscerating" both of the forbidden lovers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tom Schwartz revealed that Ariana all but torched the stage during the taping on March 23, taking no prisoners with her rage. Sandoval's best friend Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about his thoughts on the reunion.
"I've never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life. Ariana had a fire in her. I mean, she eviscerated those two," he said on Wednesday. "I didn't know she had it in her."
Sandoval got the brunt of Ariana's fury. "Raquel took some blows," Schwartz revealed, "but Tom got eviscerated."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion was a five-hour chaotic mess, with two cast members almost getting into a physical altercation.
Scheana Shay later revealed Raquel didn't shed a tear during the taping — which speaks volumes considering how close she was with Ariana.
“The fact that she had not a single tear, no remorse,” Scheana said on her podcast. "She sat at the reunion and did not shed one tear.”
Schwartz dropped bombs on WWHL about his participation in "Scandoval," revealing that Sandoval told him about a one-night stand with Raquel in "late August." In January, his business partner came to him and said he was "in love" with her.
Sandoval is "obsessed" with Raquel, according to Schwartz. “Raquel is Tom’s heroin," he told Andy during the episode, later claiming the obsession is “an infatuation of infatuations."
Schwartz said Sandoval had a plan in place to break up with Ariana and tell her about the affair — but he was going to wait until after the reunion. As RadarOnline.com revealed, he never got the chance because Ariana learned about the full-blown love affair after discovering intimate footage of Raquel on her boyfriend's phone.
Sources revealed when Ariana confronted Sandoval, he folded like a cheap suit.
Fans will have to wait to watch the aftermath of "Scandoval" unfold on their TV screens as RadarOnline.com learned the fallout will be crammed into one explosive episode and won't air until later this spring — right before the reunion.