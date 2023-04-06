Ariana Madix 'Eviscerated' Cheaters Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss At 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Tom Schwartz revealed that Ariana all but torched the stage during the taping on March 23, taking no prisoners with her rage. Sandoval's best friend Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about his thoughts on the reunion.

"I've never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life. Ariana had a fire in her. I mean, she eviscerated those two," he said on Wednesday. "I didn't know she had it in her."