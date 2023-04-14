Scheana Shay's Attorney 'Happy' Raquel Leviss Is Seeking Treatment For Her Mental Health
Scheana Shay's attorney is speaking out about Raquel Leviss entering a mental health facility after experiencing backlash over her secret relationship with Tom Sandoval, revealing to RadarOnline.com that while they are "happy" she's seeking help, it doesn't change the fact that she has never apologized to Scheana "for all her lies."
“We’re happy that she is getting the treatment she needs but none of this changes the fact that she abused the justice system to put forth false allegations against Scheana and she has never to this day publicly come out and apologized for all her lies," Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.
“We obviously recognize mental health is an important issue and wish Rachel all the best in her recovery, but we’d also like her to own up to her false allegations and publicly come out and acknowledge that she lied," Neama continued, referencing the temporary restraining order that Raquel took out against Scheana.
As this outlet reported, Leviss' TRO against Scheana was officially tossed out by a judge last month after Raquel claimed Shay hit her upon discovering she was having a 7-month affair with Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back.
Raquel claimed she suffered a black eye from the alleged attack. Shay denied the punch.
However, Scheana did admit she pushed Raquel.
“This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order," Neama told RadarOnline.com after the temporary restraining order was dropped.
Revealing what allegedly really happened between the ex-friends, the attorney explained, "Scheana didn’t punch Rachel [Raquel]. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Friday that Raquel checked into a mental health facility.
Leviss' rep told us that "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
"Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," the rep added.