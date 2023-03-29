Scheana Shay Admits To Physical Altercation With Raquel Leviss, Reveals What Really Went Down After 'WWHL'
Raquel Leviss' temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay was officially tossed out by a judge moments ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm, despite Scheana admitting that a physical incident went down — however, her version is slightly different than her Vanderpump Rules costar's story.
This outlet told you first — sources disclosed that neither Raquel, whose real name is Rachel, nor her lawyer would be present for the restraining order hearing in Los Angeles court on Wednesday. Scheana's attorney, Neama Rahmani, revealed that her client feels "vindicated" after her side was told to the judge.
“This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order," the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers told RadarOnline.com after the hearing.
Revealing what allegedly really happened between the ex-friends, Rahmani explained, "Scheana didn’t punch Rachel [Raquel]. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion."
As promised, Scheana's legal team said they "were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead, she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana [Madix]."
Scheana's lawyer concluded, "Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated.”
As this outlet reported, Raquel dropped the TRO on Friday, just hours after filming the explosive reunion. She was granted temporary protection from Scheana after claiming her Vanderpump Rules costar punched her after discovering Leviss had been in a 7-month affair with Tom Sandoval behind costar Ariana's back.
She also submitted alleged injury photos, claiming the assault resulted in her getting a black eye.
Raquel had Andy Cohen "serve" Scheana the dismissal documents that had "no legal meaning" at the Pump Rules reunion taping on Thursday — a move that Rahmani called a "PR stunt."
This outlet obtained the documents, which Raquel had not filed at the time of the reunion filming.
However, a source close to Raquel told RadarOnline.com that Scheana and her legal team "were notified from the reunion to emails that Raquel wasn't moving forward" with the TRO, adding that even the court was notified by Raquel’s counsel that they "were not attending" or "moving forward" with the protective order.
We're also told that Raquel is glad Scheana "finally admits there was physicality involved" and that Leviss "stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow. (Not the dark circles that Scheana is trying to deflect towards)."