Scheana Shay Admits To Physical Altercation With Raquel Leviss, Reveals What Really Went Down After 'WWHL'

Raquel Leviss' temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay was officially tossed out by a judge moments ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm, despite Scheana admitting that a physical incident went down — however, her version is slightly different than her Vanderpump Rules costar's story.

This outlet told you first — sources disclosed that neither Raquel, whose real name is Rachel, nor her lawyer would be present for the restraining order hearing in Los Angeles court on Wednesday. Scheana's attorney, Neama Rahmani, revealed that her client feels "vindicated" after her side was told to the judge.