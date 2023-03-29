‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Will NOT Attend Restraining Order Hearing, Stands By Accusation Scheana Punched Her
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss will not be attending the court hearing this afternoon over her restraining order against Scheana Shay — but sources tell us she stands by her accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that Leviss and her lawyer will not be present at the Los Angeles Superior Court.
A hearing was set to determine whether to make Leviss’ temporary restraining order a permanent one. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leviss obtained a stay-away order against Shay after accusing her of punching her in the face and giving her a black eye.
Leviss said the incident happened after she revealed to Shay her 7-month affair with co-star Tom Sandoval. The Bravo star submitted a series of photos showing off her alleged injuries.
"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period," Shay’s attorney said. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."
"The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing,” the lawyer previously said.
Leviss informed Shay she was dropping the restraining order at the reunion taping last week. Producers had to film the two separately to avoid any legal issues.
However, on Tuesday, Shay’s attorney released a statement noting they would be present in court for the hearing despite Leviss asking the court to take it off the calendar.
A source close to Leviss tells RadarOnline.com, “Scheana’s attorney has been notified by email that Raquel is not moving forward with the RO. The court has been notified by Raquel’s counsel that she will not be attending and is not moving forward and have filed the paperwork requested by the court clerk which is stamped received.”
The source added, “If Scheana’s lawyer chooses to grandstand for press that is his prerogative but he is already aware that Raquel is not moving forward.”
We’re told, “However Raquel stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow — Not the dark circles that Scheana is trying to deflect towards.”