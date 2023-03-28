Scheana Shay Plans To Prove Raquel Leviss 'Lied' About Attack In Court Despite 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Dismissing TRO
Scheana Shay isn't letting her friend-turned-enemy Raquel Leviss' accusations of physical assault disappear just because the latter dropped the temporary restraining order against her. Scheana's lawyer Neama Rahmani tells RadarOnline.com that she plans to be in court on Wednesday to prove Raquel "lied about the entire thing."
This outlet can confirm that Raquel officially dropped the TRO against Scheana on Friday, hours after filming the reunion — however, the hearing is still on the books, and Scheana's attorney plans to clear her client's name.
“We plan to show up in court tomorrow to prove these allegations are false and that Rachel lied about the entire thing," Rahmani, who's the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers revealed to RadarOnline.com on Tuesday. "Despite reports that Rachel has dropped the temporary restraining order, the case remains on the court calendar for Wednesday, and we will be there to vigorously defend Scheana.”
As promised, Scheana's attorney is prepared to bring witnesses, telling us, “we feel very confident that we will prevail in this case.” While Raquel filed a request for dismissal, Rahmani explained, “These types of hearings cannot be dismissed so we must show up in order to resolve the matter or to seek the continuance to fight these scurrilous accusations and win.”
RadarOnline.com is also told that “Scheana is mad" over Raquel's accusations, noting she "can’t just file a false police report, ask for a multi-year restraining order and act like everything is OK. This isn’t reality TV. This is real life, and there are real legal consequences for what she’s done.”
As this outlet reported, Raquel had Andy Cohen "serve" Scheana the dismissal documents that had "no legal meaning" at the Pump Rules reunion taping on Thursday.
We obtained the documents, which Leviss had failed to file in court at the time. However, RadarOnline.com can confirm she officially filed the documents ahead of the weekend. Scheana's lawyer called the move a "PR stunt."
Earlier this month, Raquel accused Scheana of punching her in the face and giving her a black eye after discovering Leviss had been entangled in a 7-month affair with Tom Sandoval behind costar Ariana Madix's back.
RadarOnline.com confirmed the reunion filming was chaotic, with two cast members almost coming to blows. We're told that no one had Sandoval or Raquel's back during the five-hour taping and Ariana cried multiple times.