Scheana Shay Plans To Prove Raquel Leviss 'Lied' About Attack In Court Despite 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Dismissing TRO

This outlet can confirm that Raquel officially dropped the TRO against Scheana on Friday, hours after filming the reunion — however, the hearing is still on the books, and Scheana's attorney plans to clear her client's name.

“We plan to show up in court tomorrow to prove these allegations are false and that Rachel lied about the entire thing," Rahmani, who's the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers revealed to RadarOnline.com on Tuesday. "Despite reports that Rachel has dropped the temporary restraining order, the case remains on the court calendar for Wednesday, and we will be there to vigorously defend Scheana.”