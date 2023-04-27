President Biden Roasted for Struggling To Remember Last Country He Visited
President Biden seemed to draw a blank while trying to recall the last country he visited during a Q&A about his personal life on "Take Your Child to Work Day."
Several children gathered for the event held on the South Lawn, asking about the 46th commander-in-chief's favorite movie, color, as well as his grandchildren on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
When asked about his most recent trip overseas, Biden struggled to remember.
"The last country I've traveled to," he began, trailing off while mulling it over. "I've met with 89 heads of state so far."
"It's hard to keep track," Biden admitted before one kid enthusiastically yelled out, "Ireland!"
Ireland is the Democrat's ancestral home and his visit was said to be special and symbolic for him.
"This trip was partly about marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement, which ended sectarian violence on the island," said NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
"But for Biden, it was also about marking a personal milestone — returning to Ireland as president of the United States," added Keith.
During the Q&A, Biden also responded to an inquiry about where his grandchildren reside, listing how one granddaughter is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He also has granddaughters in New York, Washington, Delaware, adding that his grandson lives in California.
"But I left somebody out, didn't I? Anyway," Biden continued. "Philadelphia, Wilmington, and ... I did say five, you're right," he added. "One in New York, two in Philadelphia."
Biden said he is "crazy about" his grandchildren and always tries to stay in contact, also sharing that his favorite movie of the year is Top Gun: Maverick.
This is far from his first blunder before the press, having previously misspoke while talking about which part of Oregon voted to secede in a room full of Democratic donors in March, also mistakenly calling VP Kamala Harris "president" months before.
This week, he was caught with a cheat sheet during a White House press conference with Yoon Suk Yeol, giving insight to one journalist's question.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made headlines earlier today for questioning his capability to continue his role if he is elected again amid concerns over his health and mental state, predicting he will likely die within 5 years.
Biden has doubled down on claims he is fit to hold office and RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that his wife, Jill, has taken up a more involved role as he gears up for his 2024 bid.
One insider spilled, "Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency, helping to vet White House staggers before they're hired and lending advice and counsel when it's needed."