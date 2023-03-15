President Biden's Gaffe About 'Western' Oregon Seceding Goes Viral In Latest Verbal Blunder
President Biden misspoke while talking about which part of Oregon voted to secede during an event full of Democratic donors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I got here on Air Force One. I'm watching and you got Western Oregon deciding they're going to secede and become part of Idaho," the commander-in-chief said on March 15 about the news report he saw during his flight from Los Angeles.
"What in the hell is going on? Idaho's a beautiful state but no I'm serious. They've actually moved hard. They've passed resolutions in the state to do that," he continued.
Counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho per a bill introduced in January which requested "discussion between Oregon and Idaho governments regarding relocation of Oregon and Idaho border."
Biden made the gaffe about it being the "western" counties while speaking before roughly 65 attendees at a fundraiser held in a private home in one of Las Vegas' most wealthy neighborhoods.
The gathering at which Biden spoke brought in over $1 million for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.
Biden is no stranger to embarrassing blunders, having confused a member of the Salvation Army for a Secret Service agent in January. While speaking before an audience, he also referred to his Vice President Kamala Harris as the president.
- Treasury Provides GOP Access To Biden Family 'Suspicious Activity Reports'
- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Trashed For 'Total Nonsense Word Salad' Defending President Biden's Border Policy
- Russian TV Producer Praised Hunter Biden In Desperate Bid To Meet With Then-VP Joe Biden, Newly Released Emails Show
Biden made headlines again last fall by asking Representative Jackie Walorski's whereabouts at an event when she had tragically died in a car crash just weeks before.
Many have said the president's age is a concern if he were to seek reelection. However, a recent medical exam concluded he was "fit" to serve the job.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander-in-chief," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed those sentiments, stating, "This is a president that works day-in and day-out in a grueling fashion with a grueling schedule and delivers."