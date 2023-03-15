President Biden's Gaffe About 'Western' Oregon Seceding Goes Viral In Latest Verbal Blunder

"What in the hell is going on? Idaho's a beautiful state but no I'm serious. They've actually moved hard. They've passed resolutions in the state to do that," he continued.

Counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho per a bill introduced in January which requested "discussion between Oregon and Idaho governments regarding relocation of Oregon and Idaho border."

Biden made the gaffe about it being the "western" counties while speaking before roughly 65 attendees at a fundraiser held in a private home in one of Las Vegas' most wealthy neighborhoods.