Elizabeth Warren Iced Out By VP Kamala Harris Despite Senator Calling TWICE To Apologize For 'Insulting' 2024 Snub

Insiders claimed Warren made not one, but two calls to Harris, who has yet to dial her back more than a month after the peace attempts, CNN reported.

The former law professor has thrown her support behind President Joe Biden being re-elected for a second term in 2024, but did not appear to give a resounding yes when asked the same of Harris just weeks ago.

"I've known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general, and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back," Warren said.