Elizabeth Warren Iced Out By VP Kamala Harris Despite Senator Calling TWICE To Apologize For 'Insulting' 2024 Snub

kamala harris shutting out elizabeth warren despite apologies pp
Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP / MEGA; Yuri Gripas- Pool via CNP / MEGA
By:

Mar. 13 2023, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

It appears Vice President Kamala Harris is not ready to let bygones be bygones when it comes to her relationship with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Warren has reportedly been getting iced out by Harris after seemingly casting doubt on the public figure's future as VP during an interview with Boston Public Radio in January.

Insiders claimed Warren made not one, but two calls to Harris, who has yet to dial her back more than a month after the peace attempts, CNN reported.

The former law professor has thrown her support behind President Joe Biden being re-elected for a second term in 2024, but did not appear to give a resounding yes when asked the same of Harris just weeks ago.

"I've known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general, and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back," Warren said.

"But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don't mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems," she continued. "I think they are."

Following the viral interview, Warren clarified in a separate statement to GBH News that she fully supports their "reelection together and never intended to imply otherwise," praising the duo as a "terrific team."

With so much at stake and a rumored presidential announcement brewing, those in Harris' inner camp said she didn't take kindly to the January interview.

An insider told CNN the incident was "pretty insulting" while it was reported to be "the latest in a long string of snubs to a vice president whom they say has never gotten the respect or support she deserves."

The tension between Warren and Harris comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the First Lady has been taking a more commanding role in Biden's administration.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency," spilled one source, claiming she's been lending advice and counsel when needed.

Insiders added that Jill has been quietly "running the show,"adding that she has been "stepping up" amid rumbles that Biden will strive for another four years.

