Russian TV Producer Praised Hunter Biden In Desperate Bid To Meet With Then-VP Joe Biden, Newly Released Emails Show
Newly released emails show that a Russian TV producer once praised Hunter Biden in an effort to land an interview with then-Vice President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come as President Biden remains under investigation by House Republicans over his family’s overseas business dealings, emails released this week by the National Archives show Russian TV producer Natalya Usenko penned the then-vice president’s office a “charming letter” about Hunter in 2014.
The letter reportedly came shortly after Hunter was appointed to the board of directors of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, and all but asked for an opportunity to meet with Vice President Biden at the time.
“Mr. Hunter Biden has recently become a member of Committee of Directors of Burisma company,” Usenko wrote in one email. “We would like to congratulate him and wish him good luck!”
“Would you be so kind to help us to organize an interview with Mr. Joseph Biden so that he could tell us his attitude towards and tell us if it will influence the foreign policy of the USA,” the NTV producer added.
Although no interview was ever granted, then-Vice President Biden’s communications director, Shailagh Murray, reportedly “fawned” over the email and called it a “charming letter” while discussing the matter with her Obama Administration colleagues.
According to the New York Post, Usenko’s “charming” email – as well as a number of other never-before-seen emails – was released to the public this week following a lawsuit filed by the right-wing nonprofit America First Legal Foundation.
An additional email released this week showed Hunter asking if his new position with Burisma would constitute a conflict of interest for his then-vice president father – particularly because Vice President Biden was leading then-President Barack Obama’s Ukraine policy at the time.
“Burisma is completely independent of Ukrainian government with an independent board of directors,” Hunter wrote in 2014.
“I joined the board as legal adviser and Burisma also engaged the law firm I am of counsel to Boies Schiller Flexner on matters pertaining to corporate governance, transparency and expansion,” the first son added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this latest cache of emails released this week by the National Archives comes as Hunter is already under federal investigation for suspected tax fraud, illegal foreign lobbying, money laundering, and lying on a federal gun form.
The emails also come as House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer leads an investigation into the Biden family’s alleged “overseas influence peddling.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security,” Comer said upon launching the investigation into President Biden in January.
“The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling.”