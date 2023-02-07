Kamala Harris Demands New Desk Chair After Struggling To Reach The Ground With Outdated 'Average Male Height' Office Furniture

We did it, Joe! After becoming the first female vice president, Kamala Harris had to do a bit of redecorating in her office. After her feet failed to reach the ground, the then-newly elected vice president demanded that the outdated desk chair fitted for "average male size" be thrown out for one that suited her needs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the controversy over a new office chair read more like an episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' VEEP than official West Wing matters, the update was far more symbolic for Harris, 58, and future female lawmakers.