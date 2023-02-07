Kamala Harris Demands New Desk Chair After Struggling To Reach The Ground With Outdated 'Average Male Height' Office Furniture
We did it, Joe! After becoming the first female vice president, Kamala Harris had to do a bit of redecorating in her office. After her feet failed to reach the ground, the then-newly elected vice president demanded that the outdated desk chair fitted for "average male size" be thrown out for one that suited her needs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the controversy over a new office chair read more like an episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' VEEP than official West Wing matters, the update was far more symbolic for Harris, 58, and future female lawmakers.
At just 5'2," Harris was considered petite regardless of gender when she moved into her new Washington D.C. digs.
The vice president's predecessor towered eight inches above her at 5'10" — and the same went for the office furniture that Mike Pence left behind for her to use.
After Harris' feet failed to touch the ground when sitting at her office, it was clear that changes would need to be made to accommodate the history-making leader — and she refused to make do with the ill-fitting designs.
According to the Daily Mail, a former White House aide claimed that before Harris' historic victory, office furniture was suited for "average male height."
"She forces us to recalibrate our assumptions," said Jamal Simmons, the ex-communications director for the vice president.
Like any change in scenery at the People's House, Harris' change in office decor ruffled the feathers of critics who already felt the Democrat team would be weak in leading the nation.
When Harris took office in 2021, she proudly shared a photo behind Pence's old desk to commemorate her historic victory. Just two short months later, Harris posted an update that featured noticeable changes to the familiar setting.
After she was done sweeping up pieces of the glass ceiling she shattered, Harris swapped Pence's old desk and chair for a custom design more suited for her stature.
A polished, cherrywood desk now proudly sits in Harris' office. The desk was made of reclaimed timber from the USS Constitution warship, the nation's oldest ship still afloat after being initially launched in 1797.
Ornate carvings that featured patriotic stars and an eagle were included in the desk's revamped design — and of course, Harris was finally given a desk chair appropriate for her height.
As the Democrat party looks to the 2024 Presidential Election, it's unsure if Harris' new furniture will stay in the West Wing or be moved to storage.