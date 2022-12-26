Greg Abbott Faces Backlash After Sending Migrants Seeking Asylum To VP Kamala Harris' House On Christmas Eve In Freezing Temperatures

Republican Governor Greg Abbott has been slammed for busing migrant asylum seekers from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The buses carried asylum seekers from poverty-plagued areas like El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Venezuela, which have been under attack by extreme threats of violence from drug cartels and gang activity.

The move orchestrated by Governor Abbott occurred as a majority of the nation faced severe weather brought by an extreme winter storm, that included Texas and Washington D.C. — which saw its coldest date on record — as the migrants arrived without proper winter clothing and supplies when they were discarded at the U.S. Naval Observatory where the Vice President's house is located.