White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Trashed For 'Total Nonsense Word Salad' Defending President Biden's Border Policy

Jean-Pierre’s awkward response came on Friday night as she appeared for an interview on MSNBC ’s popular program All in With Chris Hayes.

But instead of answering Hayes’ question outright, Jean-Pierre instead dodged the question and shifted the blame for the nation’s current border problems on “the last administration."

According to Hayes, there are reports that President Biden is considering “reintroducing the practice of family detention” targeting families caught trying to illegally enter the United States at the southern border.

"What we’re going to promise is that we’re going to do this,” Biden’s press secretary attempted to explain. “We're going to move forward with a, with this kind of system, this immigration system, that has been gutted, really truly gutted, by the last administration."

"We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way,” Jean-Pierre continued. “We're gonna do it in a safe way. And we're going to do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration did."