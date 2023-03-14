Your tip
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Trashed For 'Total Nonsense Word Salad' Defending President Biden's Border Policy

Karine Jean-Pierre Slammed For 'Word Salad' Defending Biden's Border Policy
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 14 2023, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently came under fire after she provided an awkward and meandering response when asked about President Joe Biden’s current border policy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jean-Pierre’s awkward response came on Friday night as she appeared for an interview on MSNBC’s popular program All in With Chris Hayes.

Source: Mega

According to Hayes, there are reports that President Biden is considering “reintroducing the practice of family detention” targeting families caught trying to illegally enter the United States at the southern border.

But instead of answering Hayes’ question outright, Jean-Pierre instead dodged the question and shifted the blame for the nation’s current border problems on “the last administration."

"What we’re going to promise is that we’re going to do this,” Biden’s press secretary attempted to explain. “We're going to move forward with a, with this kind of system, this immigration system, that has been gutted, really truly gutted, by the last administration."

"We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way,” Jean-Pierre continued. “We're gonna do it in a safe way. And we're going to do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration did."

Source: Mega

"What we have done is we have opened the path to – we have opened the path to make sure that people have a way to get, to come through and to do it in a legal pathway."

Shortly after Jean-Pierre’s interview on MSNBC aired on Friday night, confused viewers took to social media to criticize the White House press secretary’s “total nonsense” and “word salad” response.

"I transcribed her answer and it's a complete word salad,” tweeted one viewer, while another Twitter user responded: "Word salad. More words. Talking."

"Emptier words have never been spoken by anybody not named Kamala Harris,” added another view in an apparent dig at the vice president.

Source: Mega

House and Senate Republicans also criticized Jean-Pierre’s bungled response on Friday night by rushing to Twitter to use her answer to further slam Biden’s current border policy.

"40 seconds of total nonsense from Karine Jean-Pierre about the border,” tweeted Texas Senator Ted Cruz. “How can she go on TV so often and be happy with an interview that goes like this?"

"Not even the White House [Press Secretary] can provide a clear defense of Biden’s indefensible open borders agenda,” added House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“The Biden Administration says the quiet part out loud,” Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty echoed. “They are making illegal immigration legal by not enforcing the laws on our books."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Friday night’s interview with All in With Chris Hayes marked Jean-Pierre’s latest botched response.

Last month, Biden’s press secretary came under fire after fumbling a report about an unidentified flying object being shot down over Canada by U.S. military forces.

