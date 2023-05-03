Tucker Carlson Tried to 'Broker Who Was House Speaker' Live On Air, Fired Fox News Producer Abby Grossberg Claims
Tucker Carlson allegedly tried to “broker” who would become the next House Speaker live from his Fox News show earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In yet another surprising revelation to come after Carlson was fired from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network last week, fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg alleged that Carlson attempted to “broker who was House Speaker” as Kevin McCarthy struggled to secure the position in January.
“They believed that he could broker who was House Speaker,” Grossberg told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night.
“He wanted to do that live on air,” she continued, “but McCarthy said no.”
According to Grossberg, then-executive producer of Tucker Carlson Tonight Justin Wells and Carlson planned to have both McCarthy and GOP House Rep. Matt Gaetz on Carlson’s show on the night of January 5.
Wells and Carlson allegedly planned to have McCarthy on Tucker Carlson Tonight to “beg and grovel” about the House Speaker election before having Gaetz on to “set his terms” regarding the House Speakership.
“Then Carlson will set his terms that McCarthy has to agree to, and we’re going to make this whole thing happen on air,” Grossberg recounted Wells telling her, “and save the Republican Party.”
Although McCarthy ultimately refused to appear on Tucker Carlson Tonight on January 5, Grossberg further claimed McCarthy “did call Tucker with [GOP House Rep.] Thomas Massie and agreed to some of Tucker’s terms according to a text Carlson had sent me.”
“[Carlson] said that was a win,” Grossberg concluded.
One of those terms allegedly included a “new Church Committee” designed to “investigate the Biden Administration and defend Donald Trump” – a committee that McCarthy did ultimately create shortly after winning the new House Speaker role on January 7.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grossberg served as a producer for Carlson before she was fired from Fox News on March 24 after launching a pair of lawsuits against the network.
Grossberg’s interview with CNN on Tuesday night also came roughly one week after Carlson was fired from Fox News.
While it is unclear exactly why exactly Carlson was abruptly let go from Fox News after more than one decade with the network, inside sources have pointed to Grossberg’s lawsuits against the network – as well as Fox’s recent $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems – as the reason for Carlson’s forced departure.