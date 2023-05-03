Tucker Carlson Tried to 'Broker Who Was House Speaker' Live On Air, Fired Fox News Producer Abby Grossberg Claims

Tucker Carlson allegedly tried to “broker” who would become the next House Speaker live from his Fox News show earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In yet another surprising revelation to come after Carlson was fired from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network last week, fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg alleged that Carlson attempted to “broker who was House Speaker” as Kevin McCarthy struggled to secure the position in January.