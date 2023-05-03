'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Tucker Carlson's Leaked Texts Show He's a 'Hate-Filled Person' Who's 'Deeply Grappling With Racism'
Ex-Donald Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that Tucker Carlson’s newly leaked text messages show a person suffering “an internal battle for his soul,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Griffin’s remarks on Wednesday during The View came just hours after a series of shocking messages written by Carlson in January 2021 were leaked online.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the messages focused on a video Carlson had watched “of people fighting on the street in Washington.”
Not only did Carlson comment that the altercation was “not how white men fight,” but he also admitted that he almost hoped the victim – an alleged member of Antifa – was “killed” by the three assailants.
According to Griffin, Carlson’s messages also showed someone “deeply grappling with racism.”
“So, there was always this idea among Republicans that Tucker was maybe playing a character on TV. The rage-filled, you know, kind of race – I mean, quite racist – angry, angry White man act,” Griffin explained during the broadcast of The View.
“I knew him for maybe 10 years, and there was a time he was fairly normal, and not a hate-filled person,” she continued. “But the texts that have come out – and people are saying these newest texts are why Fox ultimately parted with him – is it shows that that’s who he privately was.”
“He admits that he’s rooting for this person to be harmed solely because he disagrees with his political views,” Griffin, who served as White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to then-President Trump in 2020, continued. “He uses an outright racist remark up front.”
“And I think it just reveals that the most powerful man in cable news for the last, however many years, is someone who’s deeply grappling with both racism and an internal battle for his soul.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Griffin and the rest of her View co-hosts were discussing Carlson’s text messages that were leaked online on Tuesday.
According to the time stamp of the messages, they were written on January 7, 2021 – one day after the deadly January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him,” Carlson wrote at the time. “It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.”
“Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him,” the now-fired Fox News host continued. “I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.”
Although Carlson quickly admitted that “an alarm went off” somewhere “deep in his brain” and he realized such thoughts “aren’t good for [him],” some Fox News sources claimed the messages were one of the main reasons he was fired from the network last week.