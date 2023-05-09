Melania Trump Publicly Supports Husband Donald’s Reelection Campaign Despite Marriage Being at an ‘at All-time Low’: Sources
Melania Trump has finally come forward to announce her support for her husband Donald’s run for reelection while sources reveal the duo’s marriage is at an “all-time low,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former first lady told Fox News that the ex-prez has her “support” and they “look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”
Melania added, “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again.”
Sources said the former model has stood by Donald’s side for optics. Another insider said the couple is facing serious marriage issues as Donald’s various criminal cases steam ahead.
A source said the issues stem from Melania feeling embarrassed by the 34-count indictment filed against Donald — which included allegations he paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their one-night stand a secret.
"Melania is beyond humiliated," said the insider. "I hear she begged Donald to forsake his political ambitions and fade into private life after the 2020 election fiasco. But he wouldn't do that, and she sees this as the consequences, sinking their already troubled marriage to an all-time low."
"The truth is Melania never had any aspirations to be first lady and was disgusted by the allegations about Donald's cheating even though he denied it then — and still does," said a source.
"Melania never wanted to move to D.C. and it's been a source of conflict and resentment in their marriage ever since," the insider said.
Melania and her team have attempted to shut down talk of marriage issues. They issued a statement reading, “News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims.”
The rep added, “We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”