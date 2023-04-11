Melania Trump Attempts To Shut Down Talk Of Issues With Donald As Pals Claim Marriage Is ‘At All-Time Low’
Melania Trump has attempted to quiet talk that her marriage to Donald is on the rocks as sources claim the two are at an “all-time low,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Melania’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing stories written about the former first lady.
“News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims,” the statement read.
The spokesperson added, “We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”
Since he left office, Trump’s marriage to Melania has been under a microscope. In the past couple of months, as the legal troubles started to become real, Melania has been keeping a low profile and avoiding dinners with her husband at Mar-a-Lago.
- Stephen A. Smith Defends Donald Trump, ESPN Host Says Ex-Prez Isn’t Racist: ‘He’s Not Against Black People’
- Nikki Haley’s Campaign Trashes Ex-Prez Donald Trump In Leaked Letter To Donors: ‘More Consumed By The Grievances Of The Past’
- Donald Trump's Marriage To Melania 'At All-Time Low' As He Begs For Support Following Hush-Money Arrest
Melania was not present with Trump when he traveled from his Palm Beach home to New York to be indicted. Sources claim she is still “angry” about the hush-money scandal and payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
"Melania is beyond humiliated," a source revealed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I hear she begged Donald to forsake his political ambitions and fade into private life after the 2020 election fiasco. But he wouldn't do that, and she sees this as the consequences, sinking their already troubled marriage to an all-time low,” the insider added.
Sources told Page Six that Donald made a post-arrest plea to Melania. The ex-Prez allegedly told his wife, "I really need you" in regard to his presidential campaign.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania did make an appearance at Mar-a-Lago on Easter with Trump. The two were spotted eating together while fans snapped photos.
Melania has remained quiet on her husband's legal matter and has not answered questions on the ordeal.