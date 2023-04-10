Embattled Ex-Prez Donald Trump Makes Post-Arrest Plea To Wife Melania: 'I Really Need You'
Donald Trump begged his wife, Melania, to publicly support him after his arrest and indictment related to the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe, RadarOnline.com has learned, with insiders claiming their Easter outing was a statement that she is standing by her embattled husband.
“He told her, ‘I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,'” a source told Page Six on Monday. “They had a major talk over the weekend, and she has … agreed to be on board.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Melania stepped out for an Easter brunch with Donald on Sunday, marking the first time she's been photographed with her husband since his arrest on April 4.
Eyewitnesses claim the former first family got a standing ovation when they entered the Mar-a-Lago establishment — despite the ex-president being hit with a 34-count felony indictment last week.
"She wanted just to be alone with him; that was her request," a tipster tattled, proving that Melania plans to stand by her word.
Their Easter brunch was allegedly for show.
"The fact it was the two of them alone was a big statement. This was a statement [saying], ‘We are together, I stand by my husband,'" the insider shared.
Despite being out in public, Donald and Melania ate in a secluded area and behind a velvet rope.
“It was two of them and they had roped off the table. I think she wanted to show support, but didn’t want to have to talk about any of this s---,” the source claimed.
Interestingly enough, the couple dined solo without any of their family in sight.
While Melania is taking a bigger role in Donald's political aspirations, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, decided to ditch her daddy on the campaign trail to allegedly save her marriage to Jared Kushner.
"Jared believes he and Ivanka did the best thing for their own family by turning their backs on his father-in-law," a pal spilled.
As for Donald's legal issues, he pled not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in connection to hush money payments allegedly paid to two women, including the adult film star, before the 2016 presidential election.
Trump is expected back in Manhattan court in December.