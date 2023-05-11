CNN Sets Sights on Kaitlan Collins to Take Over Primetime Slot After 'Masterful Performance' During Trump Town Hall
Kaitlan Collins is set to take over primetime. CNN boss Chris Licht plans to offer the former chief White House correspondent and current CNN This Morning host a new contract for the network's coveted 9 PM slot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After moderating the rating goldmine that was former president Donald Trump's town hall on Wednesday night, Collins has garnered praise from network brass who said she "exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist" by fact-checking in real time and asking "tough, fair and revealing questions."
Puck News' Dylan Byers was first to report the news just before the event, noting that her "offer is not contingent on her performance at tonight's town hall." It was said that it would, however, "have the potential to modify, accelerate, or stifle the arc of her career."
"Licht now needs to place his bets and define CNN's place in the broader 2024 landscape," Byers wrote. "There's a lot riding on tonight, and there's a lot riding on Kaitlan."
Licht raved over Collins' "masterful performance" during an internal call on Thursday, according to Brian Stelter, who was axed from the network amid Licht's overhaul.
Licht said on the call that covering Trump would "continue to be messy and tricky, but it's our job." He also addressed the criticism over the town hall special and still felt confident that "America was served very well by what we did last night."
Byers reported that it was a pivotal career point for Collins. "At the very least, her performance tonight will set the tone for a new Collins era at CNN, which, barring any f---ups, will run at least through the 2024 presidential election."
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Spars with 'Nasty' Kaitlan Collins During Town Hall, Refuses to Acknowledge 2020 Election Results
- Chris Cuomo Plans To Block Ex-Friend Don Lemon From Joining NewsNation, Still Hold Grudge: Sources
- 'Trump Is a Traitor': CNN Faces Boycott Threats as Demands to Cancel Donald Interview Roll in
Collins has experience filling in during the primetime slot, once led by former anchor Chris Cuomo.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
It's unknown how Collins' new gig may impact her current role on CNN This Morning.
Collins left her position as chief White House correspondent to co-anchor with now-fired Don Lemon and fellow co-anchor Poppy Harlow.