CNN Sets Sights on Kaitlan Collins to Take Over Primetime Slot After 'Masterful Performance' During Trump Town Hall

Puck News' Dylan Byers was first to report the news just before the event, noting that her "offer is not contingent on her performance at tonight's town hall." It was said that it would, however, "have the potential to modify, accelerate, or stifle the arc of her career."

"Licht now needs to place his bets and define CNN's place in the broader 2024 landscape," Byers wrote. "There's a lot riding on tonight, and there's a lot riding on Kaitlan."

Licht raved over Collins' "masterful performance" during an internal call on Thursday, according to Brian Stelter, who was axed from the network amid Licht's overhaul.