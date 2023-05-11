CNN Revolt: Besieged Boss Chris Licht 'Facing Fury of Criticism' From Staff After Trump Town Hall

"It's hard to see how America was served," Darcy penned in a Reliable Sources newsletter.

Darcy praised Collins, stating that she was given "an impossible task" and "put in an uncomfortable position" because the crowd was filled with Republicans who laughed at Trump's jokes and applauded him throughout the 70-minute event.

"Trump fired off falsehoods at a rapid clip while using his bluster to overwhelm Collins," wrote Darcy. "Trump lied about the 2020 election. He took no responsibility for the January 6 insurrection that those very lies incited. And he mocked E. Jean Carroll's allegations of sexual assault, which a jury found him liable for."