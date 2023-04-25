Crisis Consultant: Don Lemon Hires Ex-Boss Jeff Zucker’s Lover, The Same Woman Who Plunged CNN Into Turmoil

Don Lemon made a bold move in the crucial moment after learning his fate at CNN. The television veteran, 57, hired Allison Gollust to handle his crisis communications after being told he had been fired from the network after 17 years. If Allison's name sounds familiar, that's because she got ousted by CNN after RadarOnline.com blew the lid off her secret affair with the cable network's then-boss, Jeff Zucker.

CNN was forced to axe Allison and Jeff, replacing Zucker with Lemon's one-time cheerleader, Chris Licht, who ultimately fired Don after protecting the scandal-plagued anchor.